Flippy Bob the haircut you should use at 40 to look young instantly

At Panorama we know that the summer has finally arrived and with it the opportunity to renew our image, That’s why we present you in haircut ‘Flippy Bob‘, a look that in addition to instantly rejuvenate, it will also give you a very fun vibe. Dare to change your look this season!

When we thought that XL hair would dominate in street style, we discovered that the mini manes they’re back so give this one a shot versatile look That will take a few years off you.

What is the flippy bob haircut?

This style is a bob haircut, straight, below the ears and with the well marked tips outside. It is ideal to add elegancein addition to personality to your image, so we suggest you use it this season to go to the office as it will complement your executive look.

What is the flippy bob haircut that Natalie Portman wore? Photo: Pinterest

This is how Natalie Portman uses the Flippy Bob haircut

It was in the Oscar Awards 2021 what Natalie Portman reminded us that the elegance She will always surpass sensuality, because during this important celebration she dazzled with a cape embroidered by the luxurious firm Christian Dior that stole thousands of hearts.

Her hair was no exception, as it fused balayage highlights candy with a hair Flippy Bob which proves that this bet is ideal to look sophisticated. So now you know, this summer use this haircut to show off instantly young.