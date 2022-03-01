“Flirt” between Ana Gabriel and Kate del Castillo, among the most read of the week

Ana Gabrielthe interpreter of “Simply friends” and “Who like you”, asked to marry Kate of the Castle in full concert. “To get me out of work,” he told her a few meters from the Queen of the South, when he identified her in the audience. Kate smiled and blew him a kiss, which was recorded in a video that caused a stir on networks. The “declaration” of love was given at the Forum in Los Angeles, where Ana Gabriel appeared as part of her tour For the love of you. Many fans of both saw the message with good eyes and jokers were not lacking, arguing that they too would ask anyone to marry them to support them.

The suffering of Gina Romand

A video in which the actress Gina Romand appears, crying and denouncing a clearance, shook the theater community. The octogenarian claimed that she had been robbed of her Republic Theater by the person who was assistant to her husband, producer Alfredo Varela, who died in 2020. The property belongs to the Single Union of Workers of the Government of Mexico City, but for five decades it was granted to Varela, who they say still paid the remodeling with which the theater now looks, directed by another company. The producer’s children have said that the truth will soon be known.

Nodal “erases” Belinda

Nodal is still a trend in networks. And now because she showed off her chest without the tattoo that she had done in honor of Belinda, her ex-partner, consisting of eyes. During the delivery of the Lo Nuestro awards, the interpreter wore a jacket without a shirt below, so that in this way his action would be clear to everyone. So if someone had the hope of reconciliation, despite the fact that there was already evidence that Nodal erased another one that was winged by the ear with the name of the singer, he can already discard it.

Nodal’s parents in trouble

By the way, the singer does not leave one and is already in another. Now it has been leaked that his parents were sued by Universal Music, for simulating contracts to keep phonograms and videos owned by the label. Precautionary measures were also announced that a judge granted and that would prevent the contract that Nodal signed with sony music two weeks ago. The lawsuit between the interpreter and Universal began last November when the former refused to renew the contract, the label asked the Mexican Association of Phonogram and Videogram Producers (Amprofon) for a veto, a measure that was not reached because Nodal obtained a protection.

The panorama is complicated for Héctor Parra

The actor Hector Parra He was formally charged with the crime of sexual abuse against a minor, who was allegedly his youngest daughter Alexa, whom he would have touched since she was six years old and until she was 14. Alexa was the product of her relationship with the also actress Ginny Hoffmann. But this action is not the end, because the trial is still pending where his other daughter and his lawyer trust to prove her innocence. Parra was arrested in June 2021 and until now it was that the Public Ministry considered there were elements for the accusation. “My dad has not even started a trial, nobody won or lost,” said his daughter Daniela.

