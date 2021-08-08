flirt with Ariana Grande? Giulia Stabile comments

News

Deddy was one of the protagonists of this edition of Amici. After the end of his love affair with the dancer Rosa di Grazia, the singer revealed on Twitter that he has a soft spot for international artist Ariana Grande: Deddy wrote to her on Instagram and Giulia Stabile commented amused.

Deddy Island, singer of Friends 20, he was a great protagonist of the last edition of the talent also for his love story with the dancer Rose of Grace. After the end of the program, however, the story between the two alumni did not continue and Deddy Island he kept his private life confidential.

Recently, however, he revealed that he had a soft spot for Ariana Grande the 28-year-old American singer-songwriter and artist, famous all over the world for her beauty and sensuality. A few days ago Deddy Island, via her Twitter profile, revealed that he had come forward with her, trying to attract her attention on social media, but the result was not what he hoped for!

Friends, Deddy: question and answer with Giulia

Deddy Island, in fact, revealed that he had sent a message on social media Ariana Grande but it had no reaction:

“I wrote to Ariana Grande that I love her, she didn’t answer me”.

Faced with this statement, she intervened immediately Julia Stable, who recently showed herself in the company of Deddy, with whom a great friendship was born within the school of Friends. The dancer, jokingly, tried to console the singer and inviting him not to lose heart: “Bambi waits, it will be the time zone”.

Deddy Island, in front of this quip of Julia, he responded with just as much irony, writing in Roman: “So du giorni che aspetto calcola”. The long wait for a response from Ariana Grande, therefore, cannot be justified by the time zone!

Meanwhile, fans of Deddy Island they tried to help him by writing in turn to the singer to push her to answer him. On social media, then, the first ones have already appeared photomontages by Deddy and Ariana Grande together: for now it’s just a dream!

