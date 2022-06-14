Flirtatious and sensual, Alexa Dellanos poses in bed wearing lace lingerie

Alexa Dellanos She is one of the stars of social networks who has become an influencer. The daughter of Myrka Dellanos She has known how to exploit her image by sharing flirtatious and sensual photos that leave little to the imagination. To the delight of her admirers, this is the type of content they are looking for and the young woman has been a success, recently celebrating having reached 8 million followers on Instagram.

In one of her most recent publications, Alexa ignited the digital platform of how beautiful and sensual I am. The young woman was seen from her bed wearing only lace lingerie where she was able to expose her shapely figure. And it is that the influencer takes great care of her body based on healthy eating and arduous exercise.

“Peace in bed,” Alexa wrote on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexa Dellanos (@alexadellanos)

