Floated Liner Is Instagram’s Hottest Eye Makeup Look… Here’s How To Replicate It

The floated-liner will become your new make-up reflex…

The eyeliner remains a great classic of make-up. But from time to time, it is the subject of rather successful reinterpretations. Proof of this is with the new version in vogue on instagram : the “floated liner”. Literally “floating eyeliner”, the principle is to make your eyeliner by taking it off completely from your lashline. In other words, you just have to make it “float” on your eyelid according to your desire for the day: just below the eyebrow, in the middle of the movable eyelid, between the two… The eyes thus become real blank canvases , where the liner is a brushstroke giving free rein to all creative audacity. Dotted lines, arabesques, neon colors, glitter: floated-liner has no limits.

How to reproduce the floated-liner?

The centerpiece of a successful floated-liner is the following: a liner with a precise and pigmented line. Choose soft tips which will make it easier to make curves and dots, while avoiding drooling or smudging. Then trust yourself. No particular method, you have to follow your inspiration of the moment and draw the graphic design of your choice, without asking any questions. A word of advice: don’t hesitate to train beforehand, to avoid disasters that are difficult to correct quickly. Running out of ideas? Here are the best celebrity floaties on Instagram, spotted on Gigi Hadid, Camila Cabello or addison raeand all signed by the American makeup-artist Patrick Ta :

Camila Cabello

Dixie D’Amelio