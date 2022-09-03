floating eyeliner and shaggy fringe

She is one of the beauty icons of Spanish cinema and has the look perfect to start dreaming about the autumn season. Blanca Suarez (33 years) commitment to several of the trends that are going to sweep the new season, in an ideal make-up and hairdressing proposal for a date night. The brown tones, very much in keeping with the time of the fall of the leaf, and the most groundbreaking hairstyle are the protagonists.

The actress, who has just released her new film, The test, took advantage of its presentation to propose a beauty look Irresistible and pretty cool, matching her gradient effect dress. It is the work of his head make-up artist, Natalia Belda, who has carried it out with cosmetics from Guerlain. Count with one bronzed finish and special eyeliner, that provides that sophisticated touch only suitable for experts.

The stylist explains the process this way: “Tflush prepare the skin with Guerlain’s Abeille Royale Youth Advanced Aqueous Oil, we proceed to apply the foundation in a very thin layer for transparent skin. Then I used the Terracotta sun powder to highlight the facial volumes, creating strong, almost sharp cheekbones.”

The actress has entrusted her make-up artist, Natalia Belda, for this ‘look’.



As for the eyeliner floating, one of the beauty trends that has been sweeping several seasons, has been used a orange shadow on the entire mobile eyelid and lower lashes and then a brown pencil to make two strokes. The first, very fine framing the eye and the second, more intense, above the eye socket. The final touch is to apply a good amount of mascara to highlight the look and curl the lashes. The result is a cat eyes renovated.

The lips also play an important role and Blanca Suárez has opted for the so-called overlip, exaggerating the V of Cupid’s bow with a dark eyeliner. The juicy touch is bet by an ultra-shiny nude bar, specifically the Guerlain Kisskiss Shine Brown model.

The actress’s makeup, by Guerlain.



In addition to the makeup, the actress’s hairstyle is very striking, which has a high ponytail with a wet effect and super short bangs with a bitten effect. Sign up for this type of court, also called shaggy, that they have already carried since Ursula Corbero (33) until Emma Watson (32), suits her type of face very well, because it harmonizes the features and gives it angularity. The super short and paraded bangs have been paraded in the autumn-winter 2022/2023 collections of firms such as Dsquared2 or Coach.

