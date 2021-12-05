Floating nativity scene in Venice, a Nativity appears in the Lagoon: the idea comes from the greengrocer and artist Francesco Orazio

November 25, 2021, a date that fans of Egypt, as well as scholars, have been waiting for since 1949, when the Avenue of the Sphinxes was discovered – where they were already visible, close to the remains of Luxor, facing each other – the Avenue of the Sphinxes, a 2.7-kilometer ritual walkway that houses 1200 sacred statues. The avenue of the “path of the god” as it was defined in ancient Egyptian) was built about 3500 years ago by the pharaoh of the XVIII dynasty Amenhotep III (1386-1349 BC) with a north-south axis was built in conjunction with the construction of the Temple of Luxor, built on a pre-existing temple dating back to the Middle Kingdom, again by the will of Amenhotep III. The ruins were excavated during the 1900s. The last phase started in 2004 ends today. The Al Kebash, as called in Arabic, will host an inauguration ceremony, announced as even more sumptuous than the royal mummies parade last April. The 2700 meters that connect the Karnak complex to the Luxor Temple will be crossed by hundreds of extras in pharaonic robes and reproductions of the sacred boats that, during the Feast of Opet, carried the statues of the gods of the Theban triad, Amun, Mut and Khonsu. In parallel, the waters of the Nile will be crossed by feluccas and other boats made for the oc casione. All this will then be accompanied by plays of lights and lasers and the background music of an orchestra placed in the court of Amenofi III of the Temple of Luxor.