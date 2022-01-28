Floating tennis court on the Australian Great Barrier Reef: how it works- Corriere.it

made with recycled plastic: the aim is to raise awareness of ocean pollution. At the end of the Australian Open it will be donated to a school

A tennis court made of recycled plastic that floats inside the marine park of the Great Barrier Reef in Australia, the largest in the world. Objective: to raise awareness of pollution in the oceans. The project signed by the sports brand Adidas in collaboration with the environmental organization Parley for the Oceans. The surface of the floating tennis court was made from recycled plastic supplied by Parley for the Oceans.



For the launch, Australian sports stars Ian Thorpe, Jessica Fox, rugby player Nathan Cleary and model Steph Claire Smith played a mixed doubles match on the pitch. All the balls that fell into the water have been recovered. After the Australian Open is over, the tennis court will be recycled and donated to a school near the town of Townsville. In June last year, Unesco recommended that the Great Barrier Reef be included in the list of sites of the World Heritage endangered by the threat of climate change.

