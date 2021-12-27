Floki-themed cryptocurrency soars + 405% after Musk’s tweet

On Sunday evening some of the coins inspired by Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) e Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), including Santa Floki, posted strong gains after Dogecoin lost ground and Shiba Inu instead saw a rally.

What happened

At the time of publication, Santa Floki (CRYPTO: HOHOHO) was up 405% daily to $ 0.00000163; the coin gained over 400% on both Bitcoin that ad Ethereum.

Among other canine-themed cryptocurrencies, in the last 24 hours Strong Inu (CRYPTO: SINU) gained 70% to $ 0.001344 and FlokiCoke (CRYPTO: FLOKICOKE) was up + 64% to $ 0.000000001957.

Doge Raca (CRYPTO: DOCA) had a daily rise of 46% to $ 0.00001443.

For comparison, Dogecoin was down more than 1% daily to $ 0.19 at the time of publication; Shiba Inu, self-described as the “Dogecoin killer”, in the last 24 hours has instead gained 0.7% to 0.00003809 dollars.

Because it is important

Santa Floki is a token built on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) which intends to make donations to charities such as ‘Save The Children’ and which believes in the principles of sharing wealth through the provision of passive income in Binance USD (CRYPTO: BUSD).

The token, which hit an all-time high of $ 0.000001856 last Sunday, noted on Twitter that the CEO of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) Elon Musk tweeted about it.

@elonmusk just tweeted about us and we are humbled by this recognition! We will do a lot of good in the world! Elon, is this a good prediction? Join our TG now! https://t.co/egfulyLBfp Buy only the true #santafloki contract 0xb8a5e028f833F08A29564ded368b4CaCB4e18FF5 pic.twitter.com/xWf6uTpQ98 – Santa Floki (@Santa_Floki) December 26, 2021

A few hours earlier, Musk had posted a photo of his dog Floki on Twitter with the caption “Floki Santa”.

Strong Inu describes itself as an Ethereum-based token that intends to increase the hype for Inu and the metaverse; the project behind the token aims to push further into the market for non-fungible tokens (NFT) with limited releases.

FlokiCoke is a token built on the BSC and one of the first Floki token meme projects to partner with a manufacturer to make a soft drink, reportedly.

Doge Raca describes himself as the next generation meme plus the GameFi project on BSC.

The token-backing project announced on Twitter that it will sell the first batch of DOCA loot boxes on Monday, December 27.