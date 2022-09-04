Flood advisories and warnings issued for several towns

The National Meteorological Service (SNM) in San Juan issued a flash flood warning this afternoon for Ceiba and Naguabo that will be in effect until 6:30 pm before tropical storm Earl passes north of Puerto Rico.

Due to heavy rains, the Blanco River, in Naguabo, is out of its bed.

Towns under urban flood warning are:

– Aibonito, Barranquitas Cayey, Cidra and Coamountil 5:30 p.m.

– Caguas, Gurabo and San Lorenzo, until 6:15 p.m.

– Humacao, Juncos and Las Piedrasuntil 6:45 p.m.

– Arroyo, Guayama, Maunabo, Patillas, Salinas and Yabucoauntil 7:15 p.m.

-Vieques, until 8:00 p.m.

Heavy rains and thunderstorms are expected for these municipalities. Similarly, minor flooding in low-lying areas and poor drainage.

“An inch or two of rain has fallen”warned Meteorology in a bulletin in which it highlights that the Doopler radar showed heavy rains that will cause flooding.

Tropical storm Earl continues today, Sunday, its passage close to Puerto Rico and, although its impact will not be direct, the forecast of thunderstorms and downpours that will result in flooding is maintained, according to the SNM in San Juan.

At 11:00 a.m., the National Hurricane Center (NHC, in English) located Earl at latitude 19.5 degrees North and longitude 64.4 degrees West. It maintains maximum sustained winds of 50 miles per hour (mph) and is moving northwest at a rate of 3 mph. On the 5:00 am bulletin, his travel speed was 8 mph.

“Earl could produce total rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches, with isolated totals of 6 inches”detailed this morning the SNM.

An Urban Flood Warning is issued when moderate to heavy rainfall is likely to cause gradual flooding in areas prone to pooling due to poor drainage or proximity to creeks or creeks. Such flooding can occur hours after the rain begins, because it occurs more slowly than flash floods.

The difference between urban flooding and flash flooding is that flash flooding occurs when water is likely to accumulate rapidly hours after a heavy downpour or during a period of rain. Flash floods can occur in areas with poor drainage or near rapidly rising rivers. This type of event poses a threat to life and property.