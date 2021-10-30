Flood: Clooney beats Rome. Laglio “betrayed” by other municipalities – Chronicle

Laglio (Como) – Promises and encouragement apart the aid that has so far arrived on the Lario can be counted with a dropper to fix the damage caused by bad weather between late July and early August. In Cernobbio, Laglio and Brienno the cleaning and safety measures, in the latter case the first and most necessary, were carried out by drawing on own resources and the budget surplus, but without the contributions from Rome the bulldozers will not be able to go on for long. The same thing is also happening on the other side of the lake, in Blevio, where, as if that weren’t enough, the rain returned to cause damage even in September.

In Laglio after the solidarity expressed by George Clooney, which in the days of the flood he had come out of Villa Oleandra in boots to go and shake hands and bring his solidarity to the mud angels, not much else has come but a few promises. There are even those who, faced with a specific request for help, have decided to turn away, arousing the ire of the mayor Roberto Pozzi, embittered to say the least at the end of the last assembly of the Consorzio del Bacino Imbrifero Montano of Lake Como and the Brembo and Serio Rivers which gathers a hundred municipalities and is based in Bergamo.









George Clooney among the mud angels

Faced with a “treasure trove” of contributions for seven million euros to be divided up, the municipalities, rather than allocating them to those of them who had suffered the most damage due to specific interventions, have decided to distribute them at random. “To the capitals like Como and Lecco 150 thousand euros will go, 95 thousand to the municipalities over 3,000 inhabitants, 85 thousand to those between 1,000 and 3,000, 75 thousand to the towns under one thousand – explains the mayor Pozzi -. I was the only one to ask, without success , to propose an allotment that took into account the flood events last July. Without success. It would have been enough to remove 10 thousand euros from each of the 99 participating municipalities and divide the sums among those most affected. We would have rebuilt one of the two collapsed bridges “.