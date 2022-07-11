Flood of requests to study Medicine in Almería the first year: 1,139

Simon Ruiz



updated at 11:52 • 07 Jul. 2022

The Medicine degree at the University of Almería opens in the academic year 2022/23 with the highest cut-off mark at the La Cañada Campus, according to data provided by the Ministry of Economic Transformation, Industry, Knowledge and Universities of the Junta de Andalucía.

Specifically, for the first course of Medicine at the UAL, it has been established a cut-off mark of 13,442, 14 being the highest grade with which a degree can be applied for in the Single Andalusian District.

It must be remembered that for the first year of the university degree in Medicine in Almería, a maximum quota of 60 places is established.

As this newspaper has learned, 1,139 applications have been submitted through the Single Andalusian District as the first option for new entrants to the Medicine Degree at the University of Almería.

In the same way, from the department headed by counselor Rogelio Velasco, it is highlighted that in the case of the University of AlmerToday there has been an increase of around 1,500 more students applying for a place at the La Cañada Campus compared to the figures offered for the academic year 2021/22. Specifically, the University of Almería is the one that has registered the greatest increase in requests in first reference, 5,150 compared to 3,455 the previous year.

Tuition

From today, July 7, until July 11, 2022, the enrollment, reservation and confirmation period on waiting lists will remain open for the total of 50,826 places that are offered in the different degrees of the public universities of Andalusia for the next academic year 2022/2023.

Depending on the situation of each applicant, the computer system of the Andalusian Single District indicates the different recommended or mandatory steps that must be carried out in the admission procedure. For example, In the case of students admitted in first preference, they must enroll in the corresponding university, since they have obtained the desired place.

Those who are admitted in the second or successive option will have to formalize the reservation of the place in which they have been admitted and confirm their desire to remain on the waiting lists of the most preferred requests in order to obtain a place that fits more to your initial choice. These people can also choose to enroll in the assigned degree, but in this case the Andalusian Single District will understand that they waive their initial requests, remaining definitively enrolled in the degree in question, without continuing to participate in the procedure.

In the case of students who are in waiting list of all your requests must confirm your wish to remain on them with the aim of obtaining a place, if possible, in the next adjudication.

In general, the Andalusian Single District system will understand that, if the interested party does not confirm or reserve a place, they do not wish to continue in the procedure and will be excluded from the process, passing their place to another person on the waiting list. The next award will be on July 14.