Flood of Spanish cinema, Avatar or Spielberg, to the rescue of the autumn box office

Magdalena Tsanis

Madrid, Aug 28 (EFE).- With the box office so far this year at 65% of the average collected between 2015 and 2019, according to data from the consulting firm Comscore, autumn can be the lifeline of cinemas in this 2022 and brings a barrage of Spanish cinema, sequels to Black Panther and Avatar, the Marilyn biopic “Blonde” or the latest from Spielberg and David O. Russell.

The last quarter is usually reserved for the most powerful Spanish cinema and among the most anticipated this year are the new works by Paco León, Carlos Vermut, Alberto Rodríguez, Jaime Rosales, Carlota Pereda, Isaki Lacuesta or the directorial debut of Juan Diego Botto , with Penélope Cruz as the protagonist.

SEPTEMBER: FROM PACO LEÓN TO ANA DE ARMAS IN “BLONDE”

In September Paco León will premiere, in theaters and later on Netflix, his free and contemporary version of ‘The Wizard of Oz’, “Rainbow”, starring Dora Postigo, while Alberto Rodríguez will offer his vision of the massive escape from the Modelo prison of Barcelona in 1977 in “Model 77”, with Miguel Herrán and Javier Gutiérrez leading the cast.

“On the Margins”, a film about evictions, is Juan Diego Botto’s feature debut, with a leading lady and luxury producer, Penélope Cruz. And “Oswald, the forger”, a documentary by Kike Maíllo about Oswald Aulstia Bach, a Catalan artist persecuted by the FBI for one of the biggest art forgery plots in recent decades.

Also this month, long-awaited international titles arrive, such as “Don’t worry, my dear”, a psychological thriller directed by Olivia Wilde (“Super Nerds”), with two of the most acclaimed young actors of the moment, Florence Pugh and the versatile Harry Styles.

David Cronenberg will present his disturbing and dystopian “Crimes of the Future,” in which Viggo Mortensen and Léa Seydoux perform a live show of body surgery with Kristen Stewart in the background. And Ana de Armas will demonstrate her skills as Marilyn in “Blonde”, the adaptation of the biography by Joyce Carol Oates.

Sony proposes an extended version of the blockbuster “Spiderman no way home” to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the superhero. And a musical pearl, “Moonage daydream”, a documentary about the figure and legacy of David Bowie, directed by Brett Morgen.

OCTOBER: ALICE GOULD, DWAYNE JOHNSON OR THE “HALLOWEEN” SAGA

Bárbara Lennie will give life to Alice Gould, the researcher admitted to a psychiatric hospital in the novel “The crooked lines of God” (1979), which Oriol Paulo brings to the screen. And Nahuel Pérez Biscayart will be Ramón González, a survivor of the Bataclan attacks, in “One Year, One Night”, by Isaki Lacuesta, which competed at the Berlinale.

Jaime Rosales has Anna Castillo in her seventh feature film, “Girasoles Salvajes”, about a young mother looking for love and fighting to protect her children, and Carlota Pereda talks about bullying in “Cerdita”, a feature debut that debuted at Sundance.

Also premiering in October is the adaptation of “La piel del tambor” by Arturo Pérez Reverte and a road comedy by Álex de la Iglesia, “El fourth passenger”, with Blanca Suárez, Alberto San Juan and Ernesto Alterio.

From the United States comes a new installment of the “Halloween” horror saga, the second directed by David Gordon Green and in which he once again features the legendary Jamie Lee Curtis. And also Dwayne Johnson’s foray into the DC Comics universe with “Black Adam”, directed by Jaume Collet-Serra.

Another Spaniard, Javier Bardem, will voice the protagonist of the animated film “Lilo, my friend the crocodile”, while Viola Davis will be an African warrior in the historical epic “The King Woman” and Saoirse Ronan -the Jo of ‘Little Women ‘- will investigate with Sam Rockwell a multiple murder in the middle of a Hollywood production in “Look how they run”.

In addition, Prime Video will launch “Argentina 1985”, a film by Santiago Miter starring Ricardo Darín about the investigation of the crimes of the military dictatorship.

NOVEMBER: SPIELBERG, THE WEINSTEIN CASE OR “BLACK PANTHER”

Christian Bale, Margot Robbie or Robert de Niro are just some of the names of the stellar cast of “Amsterdam”. David O. Russell’s new film (“The Bright Side,” “The Great American Swindle”) is a story about three friends involved in a secret plot in 1930s America.

Spielberg will premiere “The Fabelmans,” a film inspired by his own childhood, with Michelle Williams and Paul Dano. Russell Crowe will play boxer Jem Belcher in “The Making of a Champion” and Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan will be the New York Times reporters who uncovered the Weinstein scandal in “Uncovered.”

The sequel to “Black Panther” also arrives in November, as a tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman, as well as “Hello Holmes” 2, with Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill in a Victorian key.

As for Spanish cinema, it will be the month of Carlos Vermut with “Manticore”, a story “of love and monsters”; Rodrigo Sorogoyen with the rural thriller “As bestas”; Pilar Palomero with “La maternal”, her second film after the success of “Las Niñas” or Cesc Gay with the urban choral comedy “Historias para no Cuenta”.

Already in December and with the last rattles of autumn, the sequel to “A todo tren” by Santiago Segura, the new horror film by Jaume Balagueró, “Venus”, or the long-awaited new installment of “Avatar”, set more than one decade after the first film.

The winner of the Palme d’Or at Cannes, “Triangle of sadness” by Ruben Östlund or some of those that will compete in Venice, such as “Bones and all” are also expected for the coming months, but their final date has not yet been set. by Luca Guadagnino, “Tar” by Todd Field, or “Bardo” by Iñárritu. EFE

mt/srm

(File resources at www.lafototeca.com. Codes 12275005, 7866022 and others)