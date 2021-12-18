floors excluded from eligible expenses?

Elevations, facades, parapets. That this type of structure can take advantage of the Facades Bonus it is clear, what happens instead in the case of flat roof, or of balcony floor? The Revenue Agency expressed itself on the merit with the answer n. 816/2021. An answer that opens a rather controversial chapter between companies and designers: can the flooring of balconies and terraces be deducted?

Bonus Facades and flat roof: the response of the Revenue Agency

It all stems from the question posed by a company, state concessionaire of a court / square and owner of some buildings in it, which wants to use the90% discount for the restoration of external facades. He would also like to use the deduction also for the waterproofing and paving of the square, stacked just like a flat roof.

Facade bonus: interventions allowed

We remind you that the Bonus you make, governed by article 1, paragraphs 219 to 224, of the law of 27 December 2019, n. 160 (2020 budget law), as amended by article 1, paragraph 59, of law no. 178 (budget law 2021), provides for a 90 percent deduction to be applied to the expenses incurred for the recovery of the architectural decoration of the external facades of buildings, residential or instrumental.

It applies to interventions aimed at the recovery or restoration of the external facade, visible from the public road, of the existing buildings (including those of only cleaning or external painting) located in zones A (historic centers) and B (parts already urbanized, even if partially built) identified by article 2 of decree no. 1444/1968 of the Minister of Public Works:

zone A, including the parts of the territory affected by the urban agglomerations they cover historical, artistic or of particular environmental value or by portions of them, (including the surrounding areas that can be considered an integral part, due to these characteristics, of the agglomerations themselves);

zone B, with which the other parts of the territory built, even if only in part, considering such areas where the covered surface of existing buildings is not less than 12.5% ​​of the land area of ​​the area and in which the territorial density is greater than 1.5 cubic meters / sq m.

The deduction it must be divided into 10 annual installments

of the same amount in the year in which the expenses were incurred and in subsequent years.

Subjects admitted to the Facades Bonus facility

They can benefit from the deductionand all resident and non-resident taxpayers, even if holders of business income, who bear the costs for the execution of the subsidized interventions and who own the property subject to intervention for any reason.

In particular, the following are admitted to the concession:

natural persons, including the exhibitors of arts and professions;

public and private entities that do not carry out commercial activities;

simple partnerships;

associations between professionals;

taxpayers who earn business income (individuals, partnerships, corporations).

The taxpayers concerned must meet the following requirements:

own the property as owner, naked owner or holder of other real right of enjoyment on the property (usufruct, use, dwelling or surface);

hold the property under a lease, also financial, or on free loan, duly registered. In this case it is also necessary to have the signed consent for the execution of the works by the owner.

They are also allowed to benefit from the deduction, as long as they incur the costs for carrying out the interventions, including:

the cohabiting family members with the owner or holder of the property (spouse, member of the civil union, relatives within the third degree and relatives within the second degree);

the cohabiting in fact, pursuant to law no. 76/2016.

In these cases, the deduction is due provided that:

the cohabitation exists on the start date of the works or at the time of incurring the expenses admitted to the deduction, if prior to the start of the works;

the expenses incurred relate to interventions carried out on a property, even other than that intended for the main residence, in which cohabitation can take place.

The deduction it is not up to, on the other hand, to those who do not have a duly registered title of ownership of the property at the time of commencement of the works or at the time of incurring the expenses if earlier, even if they provide for the subsequent regularization.

Facades bonus: objective requirements

Dwelling on the objective profile, the rule provides that, for the purposes of the bonus, you must:

the interventions must be aimed at “recovery or restoration of the external facade” and must be carried out exclusively on the “opaque structures of the facade, on balconies or on ornaments and friezes”;

“In the event that the renovation of the façade, where it is not purely external cleaning or painting, involves interventions that are influential from a thermal point of view or involve more than 10 percent of the plaster of the overall gross dispersing surface of the building, the interventions must meet the requirements set out in the decree of the Minister of Economic Development of 26 June 2015, (…), and, with regard to the thermal transmittance values, the requirements set out in table 2 of annex B to the decree of the Minister of economic development 11 March 2008 “.

Facade bonus: waterproofing and paving of the solar roof

But be careful: as explained in circular letter no. 2 / E of 2020 as well as in the AdE Facades Bonus Guide, updated in July 2021, the Facades Bonus only concerns

opaque facade structures: interventions on the “visible external envelope of the building, that is to say both on the front, front and main part of the building, and on the other sides of the building (entire external perimeter)” and, in particular, interventions on the elements of the façade constituting exclusively the “vertical matte structure“.

The tax guide on the Facade Bonus (page 10) clearly states that they are excluding expenses incurred for:

interventions on opaque horizontal or inclined structures of the building envelope such as, for example, roofing (flat roofs, roofs) and floors ;

; interventions on the surfaces bordering on cloisters, shafts, courtyards and internal spaces, except for those visible from the street or from land for public use;

replacement of windows, fixtures, gratings, doors and gates;

repainting of the shutters and shutters;

interventions carried out on the surrounding walls of the building.

Consequently, the Applicant will be able to benefit from the concessions relating to the “opaque vertical structure” of the building visible from the street or from the ground for public use, while the intervention of refurbishment of the building is therefore excluded from the benefit.waterproofing and paving of the solar roof, even if open to the public.

The Guide speaks clearly: the floors are excluded. Even those of the balconies? The question is not trivial and only reading the tax guide should lead to a necessary negative answer.

Facade bonus: what about the balcony flooring?

However, it is necessary to recall the previous interventions of the Revenue Agency and in particular the answer no. 411/2020 by which it was clarified that the facade bonus is also due for the expenses incurred for the removal and waterproofing and refurbishment of the balcony flooring as well as for the removal and repair of the damaged parts of the under-balconies and front panels and subsequent painting.

What will have the most value? The tax guide or its response to a ruling? It would seem that there are some inconsistencies between the two.

Facades Bonus: forecasts for 2022

Finally, a note on the future. As of today, the Facades Bonus will expire on 31 December 2021. However, we know that it has already been included in the design of Budget Law 2022, with conditions different from the current ones. Because, we know well, that the absence of a spending ceiling has generated speculation and inflated prices, which the government has decided to put a stop to.

It is not known what will be in the Gazzetta. The declarations of the parliamentarians are clear as is the intention of the government. An arm wrestling is expected which will presumably end only at the end of the month. We look forward confidently.