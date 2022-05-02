Flor Silvestre’s firstborn who is identical to her and followed in her footsteps in music

Wild flower she is known for her acting and melodic talent; about her private life highlights her romantic relationship with Antonio Aguilarnext to the one who had those who would make up the Aguilar dynasty.

However, prior to that Flor Silvestre had a daughterbecause in addition to following in his musical footsteps, he bore a great physical resemblance to the star of the Cine de Oro.

His firstborn’s name is Dahlia Agneswho was the product of her first marriage and was born on February 27, 1948 in Argentina when Flor was barely 18 years old.

His father was Andrés Nieto Villafranco, whose Wild flower he was divorced five years later due to his alleged problem gambling and complicated humor.

Dahlia Agnes she exploited her artistic abilities developing as a singer, dancer, actress and writer. Seeing her career, it can be said that the Flor Silvestre’s eldest daughter followed in her footsteps in terms of musical and dramatic art.

Currently, Dalia Inés, who by the way still bears a great resemblance to the successful singer, is 74 years old and is a very active person on social networks, where she continually shares photos of her family.

As a curious fact, despite the fact that Dalia was born in the city of Santa Fe, Argentina, she was registered at the Mexican consulate, for which she has the nationality of this country.

Dalia Inés is the older sister of Marcela Rubiales, Francisco Rubiales, Antonio Aguilar, son and Pepe Aguilar; she is therefore considered the lesser known aunt of Majo Aguilar, Leonardo Aguilar and Ángela Aguilar.

