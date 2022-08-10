Floral therapy: 5 color palettes to improve our well-being

Throughout our hectic and fast-paced lives, we seek to rejuvenate ourselves physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually. Through flower therapy, we can generate feelings that improve our mood

The power of color is well established. Throughout time, the spectrum of nature has played a vital role in areas that significantly impact our daily lives, from the color of our walls, our clothes, our cars, and even more significantly, our emotional responses. In this realm, color may be more essential to our consciousness than we think. If you doubt it, enjoy this little reel, and then analyze how it made you feel watching it:

What is flower therapy?

International color expert Leatrice Eiseman, who has gained international recognition for her five book titles, including ‘Colors for every mood’ and ‘The Color Answer Book’, has discovered the philosophy of flower therapy. Eiseman believes that certain color combinations, easily expressed in floral arrangements, can stimulate and relax the senses, release happy memories, and lift our moods.

“Our response to color is intensely emotional, and flowers through flower therapy can be a catalyst for feelings that stimulate more than just our senses of sight and smell,” said Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Color Institute. “An artful flower arrangement has the ability to convey a feeling or create a mood without using words, just color.”

Furthermore, scientific research shows that flower therapy in conjunction with plants has a beneficial impact on mood and emotions. Behavioral studies from Rutgers University have shown that flowers provide a simple way to improve emotional health: that the presence of flowers triggers happy emotions, increases feelings of life satisfaction, and affects social behavior in a positive way far beyond what is normally believed.

Throughout our hectic and fast-paced lives, we seek to rejuvenate ourselves physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually. According to Eiseman, flowers, along with their design and color scheme, create feelings that improve our mood.

“Colour can help us find the balance we seek in our environment. And flowers are an ideal way to harness the power of color to enrich our lives,” said Eiseman.

The following are Eiseman’s five emotional flower therapy color palettes that are expressed through color combinations in flower arrangements and the flowers that bring them to life.

“Flowers are an easy and inexpensive way to add a splash of color and excitement to your life,” says Eiseman.

Nourishing Palette

Image: Adobe Stock

The combination of colors that are fragile, soft and tender creates a true feeling of well-being. Arrangements in pastel shades and the softest of yellows, peaches, warm pinks, creamy whites, and subtle greens make us feel safe, comfortable, and loved. Consider a nurturing flower arrangement for a new mother, a sick friend, or a grieving loved one – anyone who would benefit from a loving, caring hug.

Suggested flowers: roses in shades of peach or salmon, creamy yellow tulips, pale green carnations, chartreuse viburnum, soft yellow freesia, lavender blossom and heather.

Romantic Palette

Image: Adobe Stock

A sense of intimacy, nostalgia, and comfort is captured in this color palette. A mix of delicate warm and cool colors with lavenders and roses at its heart. Romantic arrangements express feelings of love and admiration towards mothers, sisters, grandmothers, aunts, best friends, couples and brides-to-be.

Suggested flowers: deep lavender roses, pale pink roses, champagne roses, muscari grape hyacinth, pale pink bouvardia, pink tulips, lavender stock and lilac, accented by feathery asparagus. Professional florists refer to this compact, opulent design style as “Mille Fleurs” or a thousand flowers.

sensuous palette

Image: Adobe Stock

The rich and luxurious color combinations of the sensual palette set the mood for sophisticated, passionate and even seductive settings. Robust reds and purples, hot pinks and fiery oranges are the soul of this dynamic floral sentiment. Consider a sensual arrangement for a very special evening or an elegant dinner, anywhere you want to create a magnetic and extravagant atmosphere.

suggested flowersNotes: orange roses, two-tone reddish-orange and coral-apricot roses, burnt orange Asiatic lilies, hypericum berries, magenta phlox, and variegated pittosporum.

Serene Palette

Image: Adobe Stock

Serenity and relaxation are the essence of this color scheme. His calm palette, reminiscent of the sky and the sea, is dominated by light shades of green, misty blues and other cool tones. A serenity vase is perfect for busy moms, overwhelmed professionals, and those seeking a moment of calm from life’s stressful situations.

Suggested flowers: An airy, asymmetrical design of lavender lisianthus, lavender delphinium, light blue delphinium, light blue hydrangea, eryngium thistle, seedless eucalyptus. The water, visible through the vase, adds to the sense of tranquility.

whimsical palette

Image: Adobe Stock

Fun, free-spirited and playful sentiments are conveyed through the whimsical palette, which is characterized by bold and contrasting colors. Flower arrangements in these hues create a cheerful tone and are ideal for birthdays, graduations, promotions, and other celebrations.

Suggested flowers: Professional florists call this informal garden-style arrangement “vegetative” for replicating nature as flowers would grow in a garden. Fuchsia stock, royal blue delphinium, orange-yellow spray roses, pink tulips, Italian ruscus, and orange-yellow bell-shaped sarasonia echo over golden-yellow mini gerberas, lime-green pom-poms, and pink mini carnations. intense pink color