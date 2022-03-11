Florence and the Machine announces date for Dance Fever, their new album | Music

Jean G Fowler

The British band prepares the release of its fifth studio album

One of the most powerful voices is back to music, because

Florence + the Machine confirmed the release of “Dance Fever”their fifth studio album and first in four years.

As expected, fans are extremely excited, since the British band has been publishing some previews of their new album, such as the music video for “My Love” or the one for “King”.

“Dance Fever” will be released on May 13 in physical and digital format, it will include 14 “fairy tale” songs.

On the spectacular cover of the album we see Florence Wench posing as if it were a somewhat medieval portrait with the statement “dance fever”, which gives us to understand in a certain way that they will be liberating songs, in the characteristic style of the group.

“I wanted to do something monstrous. And this clamor of joy, fury and pain was the first thing that came out, ”Florence expressed a few days ago on her Instagram account as a clue to what we can expect from her new record material.

“Dance Fever” is the follow-up to her 2018 album “High as Hope” and the first single since “Cruella,” the song she formed for the soundtrack of the Disney movie starring Emma Stone.