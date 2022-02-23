Florence and the Machine Releases ‘King’, Their Powerful New Song | Music

The singer is crowned king on her return to music

Florence + the Machine is finally back with a powerful theme which serves as the first preview of his next and long-awaited album. The single is called “King” and it is, in addition to one more example of her spectacular voice, a reflection on what femininity means.

I am not a mother, I am not a bride, I am a king [I am no mother, I am no bride – I am king]”, interprets the British artist in the lines that represent “a meditation on being a woman, family, femininity and the subversion of expectations that turns a personal manifesto into transcending defined gender roles”.

“As an artist, I never thought about my gender that much. I just kept going. I was as good as the men and just went out there and matched them every time. But now, thinking about being a woman in my 30s and beyond… Suddenly I feel this tearing apart of my identity and my desires. That being an artist, but also wanting a family might not be as simple for me as it is for my male counterparts,” Florence Welch said in a statement.

“I had been inspired almost exclusively by male artists, and for the first time I felt like a wall was collapsing between me and my idols, as I have to make decisions that they didn’t,” he added of his inspiration for creating the tune.

The song, co-written with Jack Antonoff, is the letter of introduction to the new Florence + the Machine project, which will be the successor to their 2018 album “High as Hope” and the first single since “Cruella”, a song that formed for the soundtrack of the Disney movie starring Emma Stone.

“King” is accompanied by a music video directed by Autumn de Wilde that shows a somewhat gothic set design where the singer seems to float, followed by her faithful subjects.

