Florence, Chiesa and the number 7 shirt: Vlahovic unleashes new storms

On social media the #VlahovicDay. The hashtag dedicated to the presentation conference of the new crash of the Juventus is already in trend since the morning, after the words of the center forward in the conference has reached absolute peaks. And if some phrases have literally sent the Juventus people into a frenzy – those on the “winning DNA” or on the “easy choice” compared to the offers of some foreign teams – on other concepts they have sparked reactions of fire.

Vlahovic: the words on Fiorentina, Italian and Prandelli

Thus the Serbian center forward at the beginning of the conference: “Before starting I would like to thank the Fiorentina, the people who were there, my teammates from the Primavera and the first team. All the directors, presidents, coaches who have been with me over the years. I would like to mention mister Italian, who helped me a lot and was with me until the end, helping me, sending him a big good luck. Prandelli, then, he did so much for me and I will thank him forever. The city has welcomed me in an exceptional way since I was little. I have always tried to be a serious professional until the last moment “.

Vlahovic and the phone call to Chiesa for advice

Particular also the words on Church, another “traitor” for the purple people. One of the many prominent footballers who have passed by in recent years Florence to Turin, resulting in a flurry of controversy: “I heard Federico, we have a great relationship because we have played together before. I’m sorry he got hurt, we will wait for him and I can’t wait to take the field together ”.

Vlahovic and his jersey number: 7 like Ronaldo

There are two clarifications on the choice of the number 7 shirt, the same one worn until a few months ago by Ronaldo: “The number 7 is nothing special to me. All numbers in the Juve they are very important. I chose it because it was the closest number to 9 ″. And again: “All the shirts of the Juve they weigh from 1 to 100. I’m here to help my teammates and make myself available to the coach, to achieve our goals together. The number does not matter, it is only important to win ”.

Vlahovic speaks: Juventus in ecstasy, the others less so

The Juventus fans are literally in the summers after the conference. “There is little to say, it is an example of a winning mentality just like the Juve“. Gloria is already in love: “This boy is polite, intelligent, strong, determined and too illegal”. Colpogobbo also has little hearts instead of eyes: “He surprised me: he has clear ideas, ambition and hunger, plus he exudes humility. Come on boy “. From Florence instead they took some steps wrong: “Did I try to be a serious professional? You weren’t, ”writes Marco. “But instead of Chiesa someone could have called Antognoni for advice?”

