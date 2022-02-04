Florence, Minister Giorgetti authorizes 28.5 million for the Nuovo Pignone projects

Florence, February 3, 2022 – The minister Giancarlo Giorgetti authorized the industrial innovation agreement presented by Baker Hughes – New Pinion which involves the implementation of a technology and product development project in support of energy transition. The total investment amounts to approx € 28.5 millionof which 7.7 million made available by the Ministry of Economic Development, and aims to foster the international competitiveness of the company through the construction of highly innovative systems in the Florence office, which with more than 4,000 employees is the global decision-making center for the Turbomachinery & Process Solutions business, and in the Talamona plant in Lombardy.

“The Mise – declares Minister Giorgetti – supports companies such as Nuovo Pignone that invest in research and development of innovative and high-tech products for sustainable energy production“. «These investments – he adds – are the key to winning the challenge of the energy transition and making our country’s economy grow while always making it more competitive the excellence of our made in Italy on international markets ». The project will mainly concern the development of turbomachinery produced by Nuovo Pignone but also the construction of a machinery portfolio for all sectors of the Oil & Gas and energy production market aimed at reducing the environmental impact. For the implementation of the interventions, other entrepreneurial realities will also be involved, research centers and universities. The involvement of 150 workers in the next three years, in particular between engineers and specialized technicians.









Baker Hughes’ present and future is increasingly oriented towards sustainable energy production. In fact, the company aims hydrogen and the reduction of CO2. And the acquisition of a minority share (about 30 per cent) of Nemesysan innovative startup founded in 2015 by the manager Marco Matteiniwith offices in Florence and Pontedera, in the province of Pisa, specializing in the research and development of innovative technologies for the entire value chain in hydrogen supply chain, from production, to transport, to storage and final use. This was announced by Baker Hughes herself in a note defining the operation “an important investment“.

Paolo Noccioni, president of Nuovo Pignone, joins the board of directors of the startup. This investment will allow Baker Hughes, explains the company, “to benefit from the research and development activities of the start-up in the field of hydrogen, helping to consolidate the creation of a Italian supply chain in this area. Nemesys, in turn, will be supported by Baker Hughes regarding the stages of prototyping and marketing technologies, benefiting from the global scale and access to the group’s market, thus accelerating the development of new products ».









Nemesys has already distinguished itself for having patented innovative technologies for different sectors and applications, such as the ealkaline electrolyser ultra-high efficiency and low pressure rechargeable hydrogen battery, among other technologies in the aeronautical field.

«Technology plays a key role in making the new energy frontiers, decisive for the generation of safe and clean energy for people and for the planet, ”he commented Paolo Noccioni, president of Nuovo Pignone, turbomachinery & process solutions, Baker Hughes. “We are convinced that ‘Made in Italy’ hydrogen technologies have the potential to play an important role at a global level to support the goal of a future with zero emissions: the agreement with Nemesys goes precisely in this direction. Hydrogen is part of Baker Hughes’ own story: let’s remember that dates back to 1962 the development of our first hydrogen compressor, while in 2008 we produced the first turbine powered by 100% hydrogen. We will therefore continue to invest in this resource to accelerate the energy transition“.









«Hydrogen is the most abundant element on earth and in the entire universe, it is highly energetic and clean, for this reason it is considered the ideal energy carrier to support the energy transition. But it also has some critical issues that have hitherto prevented its diffusion in the civil sphere and on a large scale “, he declared Marco Matteini, CEO of Nemesys. «Nemesys has focused on these critical issues and has developed innovative technologies to be industrialized, in order to improve the efficiency of the entire cycle, safety, ease of use and system costs. I am very happy to be able to count on one industrial partnership important of the caliber of Baker Hughes, who will be able to bring our solutions on a global scale to contribute together to the development of energy technologies increasingly sustainable “.