FLORENCE NEEDS EMOTIONS, DREAMS, MAGICAL MEMORIES AND SOME TROPHIES: ITALIAN CUP GREAT OBJECTIVE

The Coppa Italia must be a priority objective. This is why tonight’s match against Benevento must be faced with the spirit of those who know that this competition is something fundamental, not only for the season, but for the history of Fiorentina itself. starting from the first victory obtained in the 1939/40 edition when, on June 15, 1940, the Viola defeated Genoa 1893 in a straight match at the Berta stadium with a goal in the 26th from Celoria.

Since then Fiorentina have raised this trophy five more times, living for it fantastic but sometimes also dramatic moments, like the last time, in the 2000/01 season, a few months after the bankruptcy, which would have come at the end of the following incredible season. That was also, to date, the last purple trophy. It was the first season without Batistuta, to replace him came Nuno Gomes and Leandro and the coach who had just won the UEFA Cup with Galatasaray, Fatih Terim. Terim had an excellent cup campaign but did not finish the season, resigning with all his staff in a dramatic press conference that marked, in fact, the beginning of the end. But in the meantime Mancini arrived on his debut as a coach who sat on the bench in the double final against Ulivieri’s Parma. After the victory at the Tardini with a goal from Vanoli, on 13 June 2001 the goal by Nuno Gomes, who equalized Milosevic’s initial goal at the Franchi, gave the Florentines the last joy before the drama of relegation, failure and restart from C2 with the Della Valle family.

The final against Atalanta in the 1995/96 season was a completely different story. Ascoli, Lecce, Palermo and Inter the purple victims before the final with the Nerazzurri from Bergamo. It was Ranieri’s Fiorentina and the prevailing feeling was that something beautiful and winning was being built. 1-0 in the first leg with a goal from Batistuta who had already scored four between home and away at Inter in the previous round. On May 18, 1996 Bergamo turned purple. Amoruso at 48 ‘and Batistuta at 61’ sanctioned the triumph and opened the party that will continue in Florence, at the Franchi, open for the occasion and crowded at three in the morning to welcome the team.

This victory came nine years after the previous one, in 1974/75. This will also be the only trophy Giancarlo Antognoni won with the Fiorentina shirt. At the Olimpico in Rome the Viola beat Milan in an exciting final. 3-2 with Rosi’s goal twenty minutes from the end. Casarsa opens on a penalty, AC Milan draw with Bigon, viola again ahead with Guerini, equal to the former Chiarugi but, after only two minutes, Rosi scored the match. That was Nereo Rocco’s Fiorentina, but he resigned in May, giving way to Mario Mazzoni who actually raised the cup.

Then there are the two editions won in the sixties, the magnificent sixties, the most successful decade in purple history with the second championship, two Italian cups and the inaugural edition of the Cup Winners’ Cup.. It happened precisely in 1960/61 that Fiorentina won both cups in which they participated but, the usual joke, UEFA only recognized the event from the following year. This is a great edition because Fiorentina eliminates Roma in the quarterfinals, Juventus in the semifinals and beats Lazio in the final, at the Comunale in Florence, on 11 June 1961 with goals from Petris and Milan. A few weeks earlier the Viola had become Ibrox’s heroes for having conquered Rangers Glasgow 2-0 in the Cup Winners’ Cup final. It is a Fiorentina in the Hungarian style, with the coach Czeiler replaced in the race by Nandor Hidegkuti who will have the great Beppe Chiappella as his assistant who has just retired.

Finally, 1965/66, the year in which Chiappella is in effect the coach and is forging the Fiorentina ye-ye who will soon win the second championship. De Sisti arrives and Chiarugi and Merlo are promoted from the youth teams. Fourth place in the league and cup on the bulletin board.

After Milan in the quarterfinals and Inter in the semifinals, the surprise final is against Catanzaro at the Olimpico. It will take extra time incredibly. Hamrin opens, Marchioro draws for the Calabrians, Bertini blows up the joy of Florence in the 109th minute.

Indelible historical moments that have elected the winners in purple jersey immortal heroes. Here you are. Florence is hungry for this, for joys, for historical moments, for magical memories, for trophies.