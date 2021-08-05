Florence pays homage to Carlo Monni with 15 free admission films – Chronicle

Florence, 4 August 2021 – Legend has it that to meet Carlo Monni it was necessary to go to the Parco delle Cascine, to all intents and purposes “second residence” and “open office” of the actor and poet, in the shade of plane trees, holm oaks and oaks. AND to the Cascine amphitheater Ernesto De Pascale, as part of the Ultravox Firenze summer space, will start on Monday August 9 the film festival “Carlo Monni and his friends”: every evening at 10pm, until 23 August, a cult film to which Carlo Monni has lent his acting genius, often hilarious, sometimes dramatic, always irreverent.



All evenings will be free and the event is organized in collaboration with Spazio Alfieri. “A project that I support a lot, for some time I was convinced of the importance of remembering the figure of Carlo Monni, one of the most irregular, surprising and extraordinary of Italian cinema and fundamental for Florence and doing it here in ‘his’ Cascine park has a very strong meaning. – said Tommaso Sacchi, Councilor for Culture of the Municipality of Florence – Evenings with the big screen protagonist and during which it will be possible to find Monni together with his many travel companions from Claudio Bisio to Monica Bellucci, Elio Germano up to the great Italian directors such as Roberto Benigni, Paolo Virzì, Ugo Chiti, just to name a few. Monni was a great actor, a poet, an admirable performer and a brilliant, hilarious figure, steeped in drama and irreverence, a complete and unique artist. I thank Nozze di Figaro and all the operators for organizing this initiative but also more generally for having been able to revive this wonderful place of the Florentine Summer with an important commitment to mending the many cultural realities of the city of live culture and an offer variegated and complete that ranges from genres to figures that are different but equally interesting and important “.









We start from the end: “Dreams of Glory”, scheduled for Monday 9 August, is the last film starring Monni before her death. And then, “Albergo Roma” by Ugo Chiti (Mar 10), “N (Napoleon and I)” by Paolo Virzì (Wed 11), “We hope it is female” by Mario Monicelli (Gio 12), “Tu mi turbi” by Roberto Benigni (Fri 13), “Welcome to the Gori house” by Alessandro Benvenuti (Sat 14), “Snack Bar Budapest” by Tinto Brass (Sun 15), “Berlinguer I love you” by Giuseppe Bertolucci (Mon 16), ” All down to earth “by Davide Ferrario (Mar 17),” Homecoming Gori “(Wed 18),” Graduates “by Leonardo Pieraccioni (Thu 19),” Casablanca Casablanca “by Francesco Nuti (Fri 20),” Non we just have to cry ”by Roberto Benigni (Sat 21st),“ Caruso Pascoski (of a Polish father) ”by Francesco Nuti (Sun 22nd) and“ The Brazilian band ”by John Snellinberg (Mon 23). Ultravox Firenze is in the Cascine park. Before and after the projections you can enjoy aperitifs, pizzas, Indian dinners and other delights, comfortably seated at the tables or relaxing on the chaise longue. And then, shows and meetings at sunset, always with free admission. With the support of Publiacqua, Unicoop Firenze, Estra. As part of the Florentine Summer promoted by the Municipality of Florence.











Maurizio Costanzo



