Florence Poe will play a new role in ‘Dune 2’

With Dune: part one In the main part of its awards season campaign, Warner Bros. and Legendary’s Dune: part two It ramps up its pre-production efforts, and sources indicate the deadline for it. florencia boge Negotiations are underway to join the cast. While this has not been confirmed, sources say that she will play Princess Irolan Corino, the eldest daughter of Emperor Shadam Corino IV. She will be joined by returning cast members including Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya and Josh Brolin, with co-director, producer and writer. denis villeneuve back too

Legendary has no comments. Production on the film is expected to begin in the fall, with the film set for release on October 20, 2023.

even with Dune: part one On Today and Date on HBO Max, the movie was still able to make it big in theaters with a $41 million opening weekend, which exceeded expectations and led to a quick greenlight for weeks later. The film has grossed $400 million at the worldwide box office to date, including $108 million domestically. It also recently received nine Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture.

As for Pugh, the Academy Award-nominated actress is headed into a big year that is sure to feature in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in black widow and the Where she played the role of Yelena, sister of Natasha Romanov. She will reprise the role of Jelena in Marvel’s hook The series and the character quickly became a favorite among MCU fans.

He is currently filming the long-awaited Christopher Nolan movie. oppenheimer, Which also stars Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, and Robert Downey Jr., and recently wrapped a Netflix movie. wonders. He has been represented by CAA, Brillstein Entertainment and Curtis Brown.