Florence Pugh and Austin Butler officially join ‘Dune 2’

This Thursday has arrived a confirmation that many people were waiting for, since it was officially announced that the actors Florence Pugh and Austin Butler will be part of the second installment of Dune.

This is because in recent months rumors began to spread about the alleged participation of both in the tape and it was even reported that the two would be doing talks with Warner Bros and Legendary.

However, it was until today that the Production Weekly site and various media specialized in cinema confirmed the participation of both Hollywood stars in the film, which will begin recording in the middle of this year.

#DunePartTwo 💥BOMBOUT💥 The family #Dune IT GROWS! Florence Pugh (#BlackWidow) and Austin Butler (#Elvis) officially join the CAST of the sequel. Pugh will play Princess Irulan Corrino, while Butler will play Feyd-Rautha, the heir apparent nephew of Baron Harkonnen. pic.twitter.com/7N883jg3dY —《Previously FILMS》#TheBatman (@PreviouslyFilmx) April 21, 2022

In this way, Austin Butler will give life to Feyd-Rautha Harkonnenwho is the evil nephew of Baron Vladimir Harkonnen in the second part of Frank Herbert’s classic book that will be adapted to the cinema.

For her part, Florence Pugh will bring to life the Princess Irulan Corrino the eldest daughter of Emperor Shaddam Corrino IV and, although she does not appear in the first installment, she has a leading role in Frank Herbert’s novels, explains the newspaper La Tercera.

Thus, the actress could become highly relevant in the second installment of dunes, where Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet will also appear; however, more details are yet to be confirmed.

Learn more: They confirm a sequel to “Dune” for 2023

In addition to them, the return of Rebecca Ferguson is also expected as Lady Jessica, Josh Brolin giving life to Gurney Halleck; Stellan Skarsgård with the role of Baron Vladimir Harkonnen and Dave Bautista playing Glossu Rabban.

Although more information about the film has not yet been revealed, a release date has already been set, which will be the next October 20, 2023 and it’s expected to be “so much bigger and so much better,” as cinematographer Greig Fraser put it.