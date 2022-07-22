Florence Pugh and Harry Styles Bring the Heat in “Don’t Worry Darling”

The trailers for “Don’t Worry Darling” have arrived.

The film stars Florence Pugh and Harry Styles, a married couple living a seemingly idyllic life. But when Pugh’s Alice begins to question what’s going on below the surface, tensions come to a head and everything changes. The first trailer was released in May, followed by the second in July, and features some steamy moments between the couple.

Director Olivia Wilde gave a great sneak peek of “Don’t Worry Darling” at CinemaCon on April 26, praising Pugh and Styles’ work on the film. Wilde also joked about Styles (who is, of course, her boyfriend), calling him “a promising actor with no other career that I know of”. She said that the singer is “truly a revelation” in the film.

Meanwhile, Wilde called Pugh “bright, sexy, fierce and tough” and noted: “We knew this movie would live or die by its role”. Wilde added: “You are witnessing the birth of a full-fledged movie star.”

Styles recently opened up about filming sex scenes for the movie. He explained: “All I can say from my own experience is that I was very lucky to have a very trusting relationship with the people we worked with, and that was paramount”.

Wilde told Vogue in December 2021 that it was important to her to make a film that was “really sexy, in an adult way”. She was inspired by movies like “Fatal Attraction” and “Indecent Proposal”. She kept saying: ‘Why isn’t there good sex in movies anymore?’he remembered.