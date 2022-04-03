Florence Pugh and Harry Styles will star in an “intense sex scene” in their next movie

One of this year’s most anticipated releases in the film industry is actress Olivia Wilde’s second directorial effort. Is about Don’t Worry Darling, a film set in the 1950s that portrays the stormy life of a couple living in a utopian community. The story stars Florence Pugh and singer Harry Styles.

So far only a small teaser trailer has been released, but Wilde has been in charge of delivering more details of the film, including the sex scenes it will contain. During an interview with Vogue magazine, the director commented that an “intense sex scene” will be shown in the film and that it will undoubtedly attract the attention of viewers and give a lot to talk about.

Don’t Worry Darling Trailer

Wilde’s intention is to show female pleasure on screen and exemplify that not only men experience this sexual desire, but women as well. In addition, it will generate an impact on the audience, “they will realize that very rarely do they see this appetite, and specifically this type of female pleasure on screen.” These types of scenes might seem to go against the story of the film, since it is set in a time that is believed to be quite conservative, but Wilde thinks differently.

“The 50’s have this vibe of a very controlled and conservative era, when in reality they were quite libertines”, commented the director, also detailing that the scene will show “Styles doing his job very well and Florence enjoying it”.

For his part, Styles stated that he does not believe that the scene is one that viewers can see with his parents. Don’t Worry Darling opens on September 23, and is rated for over 18 years.