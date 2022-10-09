Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde’s stylists weigh in on drama ‘Don’t Worry Darling’

Photo credit: Alessandra Benedetti – Corbis – Getty Images

‘Don’t Worry Darling’ hasn’t hit theaters yet. the film directed by Olivia Wilde and starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles, but the production is giving a lot to talk about for different aspects that happened during the filming. Specifically, “Florence and Olivia have had several personal and professional disagreementsThat’s why Florence isn’t doing any publicity for the movie,” a source told ‘Us Weekly.’ With the premiere of the film at the Venice Film Festival, the drama has increased with the possible appearance of Florence, the spit from Harry to Chris Pine and Florence and Olivia’s stylists They have joined the controversy to defend them.

Rebecca Corbin-Murray choose the outfits of Florence Pugh and shared on Instagram a carousel of photos of the actress with the ‘look’ she wore on the red carpet with the title “Miss Flo”. This name refers to the nickname Olivia gave Florence in a leaked video of the director asking him to return to Shia LaBeouf, who was originally the film’s lead. The stylist’s followers loved her comment. “So unbelievably beautiful, caption too,” makeup artist Jenna Kristina commented, and another follower added, “The title so true 🙌🙌🙌.”

Olivia Wilde’s hairstylist Karla Welchalso got into the drama by posting a photo on Instagram stories featuring the caption: “There’s always more to the story…”. This publication came after Wilde was asked at a press conference in Venice about the alleged problems between her and Pugh, to which he replied:

“As for all the endless gossip and noise out there, the internet feeds on itself. I don’t feel the need to contribute. I think he’s well nourished enough.”

Read more

We will see what more controversies this production that opens on September 23 brings us.