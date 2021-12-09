Florence Pugh and Rami Malek in the cast of Oppenheimer, the film by Chris Nolan • Universal Movies

The cast of Oppenheimer, the biopic directed by Christopher Nolan which will tell the story of “father of the Atomic Bomb“.

Tonight The Hollywood Reporter revealed that the cast of Oppenheimer will be able to count on other names of the so-called Hollywood A-List, that means Florence Pugh (Black Widow), Rami Malek (No Time to Die) e Benny Safdie (Rough Diamonds). The three new actors will join in the stellar cast to the already announced Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey jr, Emily Blunt And Matt Damon (details here).

According to the authoritative source, the Pugh in the film he will play a member of the Communist Party of the United States who had an occasional relationship with J. Robert Oppenheimer, Malek a scientist at the moment still without a precise identity, while Safdie nothing less than Edward Teller, Hungarian physicist known as the inventor of the hydrogen bomb, as well as a member of the Manhattan Project, the US research initiative that developed the first atomic bomb.

OPPENHEIMER

Direction and screenplay were handled by Christopher Nolan. Shooting will begin in early 2022 and will take place on IMAX 65mm and 65mm film with Hoyte Van Hoytema (Tenet, Dunkirk, Interstellar) to photography, Jennifer Lame (Tenet) to assembly e Ludwig Göransson (Tenet) to the music.

The film was at the center of a millionaire auction for international distribution rights. Despite the presence of giants such as Sony And Apple TV +, to win was the Universal Pictures, which also secured an exclusive 100-day cinematic window. The film is described as “an epic thriller that catapults viewers into the heart-pounding paradox of an enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world to save it.”