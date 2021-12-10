Florence Pugh and Rami Malek in the cast of the new Christopher Nolan film!

According to theHollywood Reporter, Florence Pugh, Rami Malek And Benny Safdie have joined the cast of the next film by Christopher Nolan. The film will tell the story of J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy), the scientist who headed the Manhattan Project. The three will also side by side Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon and Emily Blunt!

Florence Pugh will interpret Jean Tatlock, a member of the Communist Party of the United States. Rami Malekinstead, he will play a scientist (the role is unclear). Benny Safdie Sara Edward Teller, a member of the Manhattan Project and Hungarian physicist, considered the father of the hydrogen bomb.

Oppenheimer, this is the title of the film, is based on the winning book of the Pulitzer Prize, American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer from Kai Bird And Martin J. Sherwin.

After about twenty years, Christopher Nolan will make a film that will not be distributed by Warner Bros. The well-known production company, in the past, produced and distributed the trilogy of Knight Dark, Dunkirk (2017) and Tenet (2020).

Pugh made her debut earlier this year as Yelena Belova in the film Marvel Studios, Black Widow. Soon we will see the actress also in Don’t Worry Darling from Olivia Wilde and in the adaptation of the novel by Emma Donoghue, The Wonder. Rami Malek appeared in the film Until the last clue (2021) and played the villain in No Time to Die, latest film by Daniel Craig in the role of Bond, James Bond. Malek will be one of the protagonists of the next film, still untitled, by David O. Russell. Also in the cast Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, Robert De Niro, Chris Rock And Anya Taylor-Joy. Safdie, next year, will appear in the series Disney +, Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Oppenheimer from Christopher Nolan will arrive in cinemas around the world on July 21, 2023.

Keep following us on NerdPool.it, not to miss the next news related to the world of cinema and TV.