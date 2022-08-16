Florence Pugh and Zach Braff end their 3-year relationship

José José already said that nothing is forever and love ends. That’s right, dear readers, no one can escape the end point, the expiration date, the end of a relationship. And why are we pessimistic? because it seems that This is how far Florence Pugh’s relationship with Zach Braff has come.

The actress, one of the most popular and promising in recent years, broke the news during a profile for Harper’s Bazaar of the month of September. This, prior to the international premiere of his most recent film Don’t Worry Darlingwhich will be screened at the Venice Film Festival.

However. What has surprised us the most is not so much the news of the end of her relationship with Braff, but that Florence Pugh revealed that this came to an end at the beginning of this 2022. But they decided not to tell anyone because it has always been “A relationship everyone has an opinion“. But here we tell you what happened.

Florence Pugh and Zach Braff split after 3 years of relationship

actress and comedian they started their relationship in 2019, and caused a lot of conversation between the media and social networks based on the age difference. By the time it all started Pugh was approximately 23 years old while Braff was 43.

In this interview, the British actress said, “We have tried to keep our separation without the world knowing, because it has been a relationship of which everyone has an opinion“. And yes, whenever there was an opportunity, the age difference between the two of 20 years.

To give you an idea, a few months ago some paparazzi photos of Florence Pugh with Will Poulterwith whom he shared credits in midsummer. They were both at the beach, and the internet was buzzing with the possibility of a relationship that was “right” for their age

Pugh, through his social networks, said that She and Poulter were just friends and she was surprised by the somewhat off-color comments towards Braff.Well, she pointed out, again, that she was much older and she should be with someone younger.

“We felt that doing it this way would benefit us by not having millions of people telling us how happy they are that we’re not together anymore. So we handle it like this. My voice automatically cuts off when I talk about thisPugh said.

Pugh’s next projects

As we mentioned, Florence Pugh is at one of the highest points of her career. First, it will premiere, as the protagonist, Don’t Worry Darling under the direction of Olivia Wilde accompanied by Harry Styles. It will be presented out of competition in Venice and then its international premiere (it will arrive in Mexico in mid-September).

It is also part of the cast of OppenheimerChristopher Nolan’s next film where will he play psychiatrist Jean Tatlockwho was a couple of J. Robert Oppenheimer before his marriage to Katherine “Kitty” Oppenheimer, to later start a secret romance.

And that is not his only big project for 2023. Florence will also be part of Dune: Part 2the sequel to dunes by Denis Villeneuve where he will share credits with Timothée Chalamet (after little women), Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Austin Butler, Javier Bardem and more.

