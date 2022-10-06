Florence Pugh (Black Widow) joins Dune 2 as Princess Irulan

MADRID, 9 Mar. (CultureLeisure) –

Florence Pughthe new Black Widow Marvel Cinematic Universewill be added to the distribution of the second part of dunethe acclaimed science fiction adaptation directed by Denis Villeneuvewhere she will give life to princess Irulan Corrino. Dune: Part 2 will begin filming this summer and will be released, if everything goes according to schedule, in October 2023.

According to Variety, the actress nominated for an Oscar for her work in the latest film version of the classic little womenis about to close his incorporation to the production of Legendary Entertainment and Warner Bros. Pugh will play Princess Irulan Corrinothe eldest of the five daughters of Emperor Shaddam IV, the ruler of all mankind, who will become one of Paul Atreides’ love intereststhe protagonist of the saga played by Timothée Chalamet.

Is about a pivotal role in the future of Dune to the extent that it will take on greater prominence if it continues to develop the vast literary universe created by the novelist Frank Herbert. In previous adaptations the role of Irulan was played by Virginia Madsen in the film directed by David Lynch (1984) and by Julie Cox in the miniseries Children of Dune (2003).

Starring Timothee Chalamet (Paul Atreides), Zendaya (Chani), rebecca ferguson (Lady Jessica Atreides), oscar isaac (Duke Leto Atreides), Jason Momoa (Duncan Idaho), Javier Bardem (Stilgar), Stellan Skarsgård (Baron Vladimir Harkonnen), Josh Brolin (Gurney Halleck), Stephen McKinley Henderson (Thufir Hawat) and dave baptist (Rabban Harkonnen), the first part of Dune was released in theaters on September 15.

and although Villeneuve’s tape ended without completing much of the plot of the original novel of Frank Herbertwhich made a sequel almost inevitable, the official confirmation of the continuation of Paul Atreides’s odyssey on the desert planet came after the film’s strong performance in theaters, where it grossed more than 400 million despite being released simultaneously on streaming and in theaters in the United States.