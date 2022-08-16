Florence Pugh breaks the silence on one of the controversies that revolves around Don’t Worry Darling

Don’t Worry Darling It is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. Since it began filming in 2020, all eyes have been on the production and its protagonists. The film marks the second time that Olivia Wilde sits in the director’s chair, after doing so for the first time in 2019 with the film booksmart.

Don’t Worry Darling features the performances of Florence Pugh Y Harry Styles, who play Alice and Jack, a couple living in a suburb in the 1950s. In that neighborhood, all the women are housewives while all the men work on a mysterious project. But when one of her wives disappears, Alice begins to question everything she does and the very reality in which she lives.

Florence Pugh and Harry Styles embody a perfect couple in a perfect suburb.

The rest of the cast complete it Olivia Wilde, Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, among others. As for its release, the film is scheduled to debut during the Venice Film Festival, at the end of August and beginning of September. However, shortly after its release, the film has been involved in some controversy and rumors.

The main reason that has everyone talking about Don’t Worry Darling has to do with the relationship between Harry Styles Y Olivia Wilde. Shortly after the film began shooting, the news broke that the singer and the actress and director had begun a love relationship. This did not go down well with the artist’s fans who began to fiercely attack Wilde by social networks.

And to add fuel to the fire, the rumor that between Oliva and Florence there would be a bad relationship it gains more and more strength. However, this not all. Lately, and since the trailer for the film was released, there have been several female fans who have criticized the film and the great sexual charge it presents, lowering the quality of the performance of Pugh and praising the presence of styles.

In dialogue with Harper’s Bazaar, Florence Pugh talked about it. “When it comes down to sex scenes or seeing the most famous man on the planet having sex with someone, that’s not why we do it. That’s not why I’m in the industry. Obviously, the fact of hiring a pop star will cause these types of conversations to take place. I just won’t talk about it because this movie is so much more than that. And the people who made it are bigger and better than that.”

the actress of midsummer made no mention of the drama linking her to Olivia WildeHowever, he revealed that initially, he had been offered the role of Bunny, a secondary character who is also played by the director of the film. However, when the production was affected by the Covid and they had to change the dates and shooting plans, the opportunity to play Alice arose and that meant a greater challenge that the actress enjoyed taking.

Florence Pugh promises a great performance as Alice.

“I love playing a grieving woman,” revealed the actress. “I guess all my movies have that element of women being constantly pushed and pushed until eventually everything reaches a breaking point where everything breaks.”

