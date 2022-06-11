Florence Pugh could star in the Thunderbolts movie

Marvel continues its path forward with the MCU and has already given the green light to a new and interesting project, which is quite reminiscent of the Suicide Squad that Warner Bros has done so well thanks to the intervention of director James Gunn. Well the study directed by Kevin Feige is also going to have its villains redeemed, in this case, the Thunderbolts.

A film that already has a director, screenwriter and first leading ladyWell, as The Wrap has reported, Jake Schierer, known for his work on the Kidding series, is going to be the one to take control of the direction, while Eric Pearson, responsible for the script of Thor: Ragnarok and Black Widow is going to be in charge of writing the libretto.

VIDEO Phase 4 of the MCU – Timeline of film and TV releases

And according to some movie sources, the Thunderbolts would already have its first protagonist, who is none other than the wonderful Yelene Belova played by Florence Pugh both in the Black Widow movie and in the Hawkeye series. Although more characters have not yet been announced, it is most likely that Daniel Brühl will also return.

Well, in the comics, his character Baron Zemo, is the forerunner of this group of “redeemed villains” who pose as superheroes after the apparent demise of the Avengers and Fantastic Four. In addition to Zemo, other MCU villains are likely to return as well.

26 things from the Marvel MCU that have surprised us in all these years

For example, Wyatt Russell’s US Agent seen in the Falcon and the Winter Soldier series, or Hannah John-Kamen’s Ghost from Ant-Man and the Wasp or even Olga Kurylenko’s Taskmaster from Black Widow. All of them would form a diverse group of supervillains capable of creating a supergroup to be “heroes” for once.

As the project has not yet been officially announced by Marvel Studios, there is no release date, but this is expected to be one of the first titles of the expected Phase 5 of the UCM which would begin, predictably, after the premiere of The Marvels in July 2023.