Florence Pugh explodes at the criticism: “I am fully aware of the size of my breasts and I am not afraid of it”

Florence Pugh published a photo on her Instagram profile in which she was wearing a dress from the firm valentine in which her breasts were transparent and her nipples could be seen: “Technically, they’re covered, right?”wrote the actress in a publication before her seven and a half million followers.

Her name may not ring a bell, but this 26-year-old performer has already been nominated for Oscar and many see her as a favorite for next year with the film ‘Don’t worry dear’ directed by Olivia Wilde. She has appeared in series like ‘Little Women’, ‘Midsommar’, ‘Lady Macbeth’ and ‘Hawkeye’, and has been the co-star of ‘Black Widow’ the Marvel movie. Florence Pugh After uploading that photo of the dress, she has received a lot of criticism for that photo in which her breasts are transparent. Users insulted and criticized him.

Florence Pugh uploads more photos with the same dress answering

The actress exploded before these comments and He uploaded several images to his Instagram with the same Valentino dress, in the first two images her nipples are transparent but in the last photo she herself covers them with her fingers, as these haters would have liked. In addition to an extensive text, Pugh has put the hashtag: #fuckingfreethefuckingnipple (“F**free the f*cking** nipples”).

But what he liked most about the publication was the message that the actress has written accompanying the images. “One thing, when I put on this amazing dress of valentine I knew there was no way there wouldn’t be comments on it. Whether they were negative or positive, we all knew what we were doing, “he began his words.

He is amazed at how easily men destroy the body of women

She went on to say that she was “thrilled” to be able to wear that Valentino dress and that she wasn’t “an ounce of nervous.” Not before, not during, not now.” And from there her message became harsher, showing her anger: “What has been interesting to see and witness is how easy it is for men to destroy a woman’s body from top to bottom, publicly, proud of it, for anyone to see. How do they do it even when they have their titles, their jobs, and their emails on their bio?” he stated.

Despite these words, Pugh She knows that “it’s not the first time and it most certainly won’t be the last” that a woman will hear what’s wrong with her body from a crowd of strangers. “How vulgar can some men be.”

He has no complex with his body despite the criticism

These harsh comments towards his body will not affect him, he has overcome any defect: “Fortunately, I have reconciled myself with those complexes of my body that make me me. I’m happy about the ‘flaws’ I couldn’t bear to look at when I was 14.”commented.

Florence Pugh: “I am fully aware of the size of my breasts and I am not afraid of it.”

Something that bothers you a lot Florence Pugh, was the amount of comments that were going to criticize “very aggressively”, that they were “disappointed” by her “small boobs” or that she should “feel ashamed” for having “that flat chest”. It’s something that won’t hurt: “I’ve lived in my body for a long time. I am fully aware of the size of my breasts and I am not afraid of it.”

A message in the purest style of Rigoberta Bandini

The actress launches a question in the purest style Rigoberta Bandini: “Why do boobs scare you so much? small? Large? The left? The right? Just one? maybe none? what Is it. So. Scary?

He also wanted to thank his family for instilling in him a series of values: “I am very grateful to have grown up in a home with very strong women, powerful and curvy. We were raised to find power in every fold of our bodies.”

And he made his stance on the industry clear. Hollywood. She has always said ‘fuck it and fuck it’ whenever she is expected to transform her body “after an opinion on what is sexy or sexually attractive”.

“And all for two precious nipples…”, he concludes

And lastly he released this message as a conclusion: “If publicly abusing women, loudly, in 2022, it is so easy for you, then the answer is that it is you who has no idea about life. Mature. Respect people. Respect the bodies. Respect all women. Respect humans. And life will be much easier for you, I promise.” All emphasized with the last sentence he writes: “And all for two precious nipples…”.