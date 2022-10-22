Florence Pugh has signed on for another movie with Marvel beyond the Thunderbolts

There are times when the secondary characters manage to win over the fans much more than the main characters, such as is the case of the charismatic Yelena Belova of the UCM played by actress Florence Pugh. Presented in the Black Widow solo movie, it seems that this character is going to have a long way to go soon.

Well, not only has he appeared in the new Disney + series focused on Hawkeye and his apprentice, Kate Bishop, but as published by The Hollywood Reporter has at least two upcoming projects with Marvel Studios.

VIDEO Preview of the final episode of Hawkeye, announcing the arrival of THAT important character

“Florence Pugh was already an Oscar nominee when she appeared in Black Widow as Yelena Belova, and is set to receive an eight-figure sum for his two upcoming Marvel movies, one of them as a member of the group of supervillains the Thunderbolts”. But, what is the next project of the actress of Do not worry, dear?

Although the publication does not clarify it, the rumors suggest that could be both a solo movie centered on Yelena Belova like the next Avengers movie, The Kang Dynasty, which is scheduled for release in 2025. In fact, in the comics, Yelena was part of one of Marvel’s supergroups.

The Thunderbolts, Marvel’s “suicide squad”

But before going over to the “good side”, Florence Pugh and his Yelena Belova they are going to be one of the protagonists of Thunderbolts, a kind of Suicide Squad made up of some of Marvel’s most charismatic villains. It is in this film where he is going to share the plane again with his companions from Black Widow, David Harbor and Olga Kurylenko.

Both are going to give life to Red Guardian and Taskmaster, respectively, accompanying Bucky Barnes, the Ghost and Agent USA. Thunderbolts opens next July 26, 2024 with Florence Pugh and the surprise casting of Harrison Ford as Thaddeus ‘Thunderbolt’ Ross.