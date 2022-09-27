Florence Pugh: her 5 films to see

Florence Pugh began her acting career in 2014 while still a student. In 2016, she was revealed as Katherine Lesterthe main character of the film Lady Macbeth adapted from the novel by Nikolai Leskov. Her performance earned her several awards including Best Actress at the British Independent Film Awards. A few roles and films later, Florence Pugh conquers Hollywood. Behind this breakthrough, there are three films: A family in the ring, Midsommar and The Daughters of Doctor March in 2019. The same year, the young woman received the Chopard Trophy at the Cannes Film Festival and was even among the 30 most influential personalities under 30 in Europe in the prestigious list 30 Under 30 from the magazine Forbes which appears every year. And because it is only in its infancy, the 26-year-old actress continues to reveal herself in striking projects like Don’t Worry Darlingthe new thriller fromOlivia Wilde freshly released at the cinema, in The Wonder aired November 16 on netflixor even for the (already) highly anticipated films of Christopher Nolan and Denis Villeneuve : Oppenheimer and Dune, part two. The promise of a bright future for the prodigy Florence Pugh.

Lady Macbeth (2016)

In this Victorian tragedy, William Oldroyd takes on a classic of English literature inspired by the macbeth of Shakespeareand assigns the leading role to the young actress, already charismatic, Florence Pugh. In the skin of a bewitching and deliciously devious wife, she highlights the themes of her director, namely passion, domination, violence but also racism and class differences.

© Roadside Attractions / Courtesy Everett Collection

Midsommar (2019)

In the thriller Midsommar ofAri Asterwe follow a small group of students who set off on a psychedelic journey through the Swedish countryside on the occasion of a traditional festival marking the summer solstice in June. Florence Pugh plays the role of Daniel, a troubled young woman who invites herself on this funny supposedly idyllic getaway alongside her boyfriend and his friends. Spooky sectarian ceremonies and other nightmarish scenes mingle with the surrounding beauty of the place and the people of the community, all decked out in embroidered cotton robes and flower crowns. In this bucolic landscape where everything becomes disturbing, the British actress brings anxiety to its climax and delivers a marvelous performance.