Florence Pugh is trapped in Olivia Wilde’s mysterious new thriller

Olivia Wilde directs and also stars in ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ for New Line Cinema, which hits theaters on September 23, 2022. A new trailer released today offers an even more haunting look at life seemingly perfect suburbia of a kind of dystopian america in chains that takes us back to the 1950s for a thriller that plunges Florence Pugh into a mystery about which there are not many clues.







Everything’s fine

This is finally the complete synopsis of the plot:

“Alice (Pugh) and Jack (Styles) are lucky to live in the idealized community of Victory, the experimental company town that houses the men who work for the top-secret Victory project and their families. The 1950s social optimism espoused by its CEO, Frank (Pine), equal parts corporate visionary and motivational life coach, anchors all aspects of daily life in the tight-knit desert utopia. While the husbands spend each day inside the Victory Project headquarters, working on “progressive materials development,” their wives, including Frank’s elegant partner Shelley (Chan), spend their time basking in the beauty, luxury and the debauchery of his community. “Life is perfect, with each resident’s needs met by company. All they ask in return is discretion and an unconditional commitment to the cause of Victory. But when cracks begin to appear in their idyllic life, exposing glimpses of Something far more sinister lurking beneath the alluring facade, Alice can’t help but question exactly what they’re doing at Victory and why. How much is Alice willing to lose to expose what’s really going on in this paradise?”



Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne and Chris Pine also star in the new thriller, billed as “twisted” and “visually stunning,” and are joined by Nick Kroll, Sydney Chandler, Kate Berlant, Asif Ali, Douglas Smith, Timothy Simons and Ari’el Stachel. Wilde directs from a screenplay by Booksmart writer Katie Silberman, based on a story by Carey Van Dyke, Shane Van Dyke and Silberman.