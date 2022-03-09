Florence Pugh joins the cast of “Dune 2”

The Oscar nominee will be part of the “Dune” cinematic universe. (REUTERS/Henry Nicholls)

The production of dunes enlarges its cast with the recent signing of Florence Pugh, one of the contemporary stars in Hollywood that grows like foam. The British-born actress was nominated for an Oscar in 2020 for her role in little women and, later, she joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the role of Yelena Belova, a character who debuted in the film Black Widow (2021) as Natasha Romanoff’s adoptive sister who was also trained to be a Black Widow.

At just 26 years old, Pugh has gained recognition in Hollywood primarily for midsummera horror film directed by Ari Aster (Hereditary), and little women, the new film adaptation directed by Greta Gerwig. After shining in both movies, she debuted in the Marvel movies with Black Widow, the great farewell to Scarlett Johansson that delved into the past and the origins of the avenger. Also, she appeared in the series hawk eye, which aired late last year on Disney+. Soon, he will launch his new project, Don’t Worry DarlingDirected by Olivia Wilde.

Pugh played Yelena Belova, Natasha Romanoff’s adoptive sister, in “Black Widow.” (Marvel Studios)



According to a report from Variety, the English artist is very close to giving life to Princess Irulan Corrino, a noblewoman who is romantically linked to Paul Atreides interpreted by Timothee Chalamet. It is expected that Dune Part 2 be an opportunity to expand Frank Herbert’s stories on the big screen, and introduce new characters. At the moment, there is no further information about the plot of the sequel other than It is expected to be released on October 20, 2023 in the United States .

In addition to Chalamet in the leading role, the actors will return Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgard, Dave Bautista, Zendaya and Javier Bardem. the filmmaker Denis Villeneuve will return to direct this film franchise that was valued at nearly $400 million with the release of the first film worldwide.

“Dune” will have a second installment for the cinema. (Warner Bros.)



Very close to a victory at the Oscars

dunes has received ten nominations at the upcoming Oscar ceremony, including Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay. The cast and director were not included as candidates in any category. After being screened in theaters, the film was released in the catalog of hbo maxa platform that hosts all film and TV productions from Warner Bros.

According to the official synopsis, the story focuses on “Arrakis, also called ‘Dune’, which has become the most important planet in the universe. A gigantic struggle for power begins around him, culminating in an interstellar war.”

