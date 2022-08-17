Florence Pugh may not promote Don’t Worry Darling due to disagreements with Olivia Wilde

Florence Pugh has shown in just a few years her great talent and her interest in telling different stories with complex women in all kinds of film genres. The actress stole the public’s attention with Midsommar: Terror Waits Not For Night – 98%, but also easily excelled in projects like Little Women – 94% and Black Widow – 87%. Right now, and with several other works on the horizon, such as the sequel to Duna – 75%, Pugh is shaping up to become one of the most special performers of recent years. One of her most promising films is Do n’t Worry Darling, but despite expectations, it seems that the actress has little desire to publicize it due to an alleged problem with director Olivia Wilde.

After the unexpected success of La noche de las nerds – 100%, everyone wanted to know what new project could be left in the hands of Olivia Wilde Y Don’t Worry Darling It seemed to be the perfect opportunity to enter a world more mysterious but just as interested in approaching leading women. For her part, Pugh has always been drawn to these types of narratives, so the alliance quickly caught the attention of pundits, who expect to see a film with feminist themes and all the elements of psychological horror that has found renewed popularity in the movies. last years.

However, do Don’t Worry Darling it was not easy. Wilde decided that Shia LaBeouf would be the other protagonist of the story, but it seems that the actor had a terrible behavior during filming. At the time, it was said that LaBeouf brought Pugh to tears after teasing and insulting her on set, as well as causing fights with other members of the crew. After the allegations of abuse against this actor were made public, Wilde did not miss the opportunity to fire him and bring Harry Styles on board, whom he wanted in the first place.

With the pandemic preventing all kinds of public events, the singer had to cancel his tour and that allowed him to accept the project. Shortly after it became known that Styles and Wilde began a formal relationship and with the director’s comments about the explicit sex scenes in the film, everyone began to focus on other aspects. Now, many await the premiere of Don’t Worry Darling only to see the blissful scenes which obviously greatly annoys Pugh, who in a recent interview refused to broach the subject because he felt it was unfair that all the attention was directed at it.

This last interview Pugh gave for Harper’s Bazaar It seems to show that the actress and the director do not seek similar goals with this film. While the director has only talked about the sex scenes and the importance of it to show female pleasure in the cinema, which seems to be the aspect that she is most interested in rescuing from this story, Pugh believes that there is more than what the scandal can sell. . Now, new rumors seem to explain that the disagreement between them is deeper than is believed and could even affect the premiere of the film.

Fans have noted that Pugh, who is very active on her social media, has hardly endorsed or shared any of her material. Don’t Worry Darling. In fact, a few days ago she shared a teaser for the first time, which does not include sex scenes, and did not mention Wilde at all, even when the director did upload photos of the filming praising her work in front of the camera. According to buzzfeednewsthe actress is also upset that Wilde and Styles were not professional on the set where they began their romantic relationship, and an unconfirmed report of Showbiz Galore claims that Pugh earned $700,000 for the film, while the singer earned $2.5 million, despite the fact that he has only worked in small roles in Dunkirk – 92% and Eternals – 58%, and she even received an Oscar nomination.

The tension between Wilde and Pugh is evident to many fans, who defend the actress and understand very well that the director is doing no one a favor by promoting the film based on its sex scenes. As the release date approaches, it will be more noticeable or not if this dispute is real, and some hope that Florence Pugh is encouraged to speak openly about the problem if he considers that there were several professional faults, or that he was not given a fair payment as the absolute protagonist of Don’t Worry Darling.

