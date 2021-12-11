Florence Pugh “punished” by Instagram for a big spoiler on Hawkeye, the actress complains: “Beyond the ridiculous”

THE ARTICLE CONTAINS SPOILERS ON THE FOURTH EPISODE OF HAWKEYE

Florence Pugh recently got it a little punishment from Instagram for posting a very important spoiler on Hawkeye, the series that sees as the protagonist Clint Barton alias Hawk eye.

The actress, already seen in Black Widow to take on the role of Yelena Belova, aka the sister of Natasha Romanoff, was recently confirmed in the latest film currently in production “Oppheneimer” from Christopher Nolan joining the stellar cast already announced with: Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt, Rami Malek and Benny Safdie.

What happened though between Florence Pugh and Instagram?

HAWKEYE SPOILERS FOLLOW

In the fourth episode Clint runs into one Black Widow during the last minutes of the episode. Those who saw the post-credits scene dthe Black Widow they expected the presence in the series of Yelena Belova who has finally found what he was looking for: the person responsible for the death of his sister Natasha.

Florence Pugh has published on own social networks during the day of Wednesday the scene that sees her protagonist while fighting against Jeremy Renner And Hailee Stenfield.

The actress, excited and honored to have taken part in the series of Marvel, he wanted to share his emotions with his fans but something went wrong.

Many fans who had not yet seen the episode and viewed the story, they shouted at the spoiler blaming the actress herself.

Florence Pugh he posted a message after an hour in which he expressed all his anger and disappointment:

“I never thought that posting something about a show I appear on would be later deleted… but here we are. Someone here complained, so I was prevented from posting my appearance on a show I’m very involved in. Being in Hawkeye is a privilege. This goes beyond the ridiculous. “.

Florence Pugh attacked directly the fans who, evidently, have reported her stories en masse leading her to a momentary block by the platform and consequently preventing her from posting other materials related to the series.

Hawkeye is an American television miniseries developed by Jonathan Igla for Disney+ and based on the homonymous character from Marvel Comics. The miniseries is set in Marvel Cinematic Universe, in continuity with the films in the franchise, and takes place after the events of the film Avengers: Endgame.

Ten months after the events of Avengers: Endgame, Clint Barton, while in New York, he has to work together with the young woman Kate Bishop ( Hailee Stanfield) to face enemies from his past as Ronin.

The series is available on Disney + until the fourth episode, a new one will be released on the platform every Wednesday.