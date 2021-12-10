Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, and Benny Safdie join the cast of Nolan’s film

Christopher Nolan’s new film has just added some major elements to its cast. As we already knew, in addition to the already well-known Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer will also count on two other big names. Now to give shape to the film is added the arrival of Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, and Benny Safdie.

The film will be a biopic about J. Robert Oppenheimer, the US physicist who is considered the “father of the atomic bomb”.

In the new film by the director of Interstellar and Tenet, Pugh will be Jean Tatlock, who was a member of the Communist Party of the United States and had an affair with Oppenheimer. Malek will instead play an as yet undefined scientist, we are certainly waiting for more news on his role. Safdie, on the other hand, will play Edward Teller, a member of the Manhattan Project and a Hungarian physicist considered the “father of the hydrogen bomb.”

The enthusiasm around the project is great. It seems that this time Nolan will scale back in terms of budget, if 100 million can be considered “little”. We expect to see something certainly very different from its previous products in any case, as this is a biopic. And considering the cast of Oppenheimer plus Emily Blunt and the story, the bases to give life to something great are all there.