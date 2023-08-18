Florence Pugh Stands Up Against Disney and Joins Actors’ Strike in Hollywood

the blows that cripple Hollywood They don’t stop and now, Florence Pugh The actress, who plays the role, has joined her colleagues to protest against the injustice of the film industry Yelena Belova in the movie Miracle ,black motherStarring Scarlett Johanssonwere captured along with other Protestants protesting at the gate of walt disney studios,

The actress joined the strike last weekend, where she went on strike with other members of the Actors Union SAG-AFTRAThose demanding more dignified and better paid working conditions should remember that Disney is the current owner of marvel studiosA fact that didn’t matter at all to the actress, who decided to join hands with the campaign in association with a banner.

Currently, the film industry is largely paralyzed writers strike and actors, creators lost millionaires However, with each passing day, the big Hollywood organizations have not offered a solution or achieved success in their negotiations with the unions involved.

This is not the first time that the Florence actress supported the protests last month retirement premiere of oppenheimer In the City of London, after the strike began, “premieres are not only for the actors, but also for the entire crew and the people behind the hard work that goes into making the film”, actress announced In front of the entertainment media.