Florence Pugh stars in another period drama coming to Netflix this year

The British actress will star in the film adaptation of “The Wonder.” (Netflix)

The Wonder is an upcoming film by Chilean director Sebastian Lelio (a fantastic woman) which will have Florence Pugh (midsummer Y little women) as the leading star. Since the project began filming in Ireland just over a year ago, it was confirmed that it would be released through Netflix sometime. A recent update established that it would arrive in December 2022, although the exact launch date is not yet known.

The film will organize its premiere at the toronto festival, which will take place between September 8 and 18, and will later receive a limited release to reach digitally worldwide later this year. Based on the homonymous novel by Emma Donoghue (also writer of The room), the story centers on a nurse in 19th-century Ireland and the strange case she attends of a girl who has stopped eating for four months.

Florence Pugh will play Lib Wright, a nurse dealing with a strange case in 19th-century Ireland. (Netflix)

“ Set in the late 1800s, in The WonderLib Wright is a nurse who goes to Ireland on a two-week assignment to a poor religious town to ‘observe’ a girl, Anna O’Donnell, whose family claims she doesn’t need to eat . Meanwhile, many others around Anna have their own ideas of what is going on. Visitors flock to try to catch a glimpse of Anna, a journalist arrives in town, and a committee has been formed to determine the truth behind Anna’s situation. As Lib attempts to make sense of this medical marvel that some consider a religious miracle, she must also determine whose judgment she can trust,” the book’s official synopsis states.

Donoghue herself is listed as a screenwriter for the film version alongside Lelio and Alice Birch, who has previously worked on the series. normal people. In addition to Pugh, the cast will include Tom Burke, Niamh Algar, Elaine Cassidy, Kíla Lord Cassidy, Toby Jones, Ciarán Hinds, Dermot Crowley, Bían F. O’Byrne Y David Wilmot.

Pugh is best known for his roles in “Midsommar,” “Little Women” and “Black Widow.” (REUTERS/Henry Nicholls)

“Bringing to the screen the powerful novel The Wonderof Emma Donoghue, not only offers me the opportunity to portray the collision between reason and faith, the individual and the community, obedience and rebellion, but also to explore my own interpretation of what a ‘period’ film can be. I couldn’t be more excited that the magnetic and brave Florence Pugh will play our fierce female lead,” he had declared Sebastian Lelio before starting filming, according to statements collected by dead line.

Sebastián Lelio and his film history on faith

Born in Mendoza (Argentina) and raised from a young age in Viña del Mar (Chile), the Latin American filmmaker has become one of the most important in the region. In 2017, he won the Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film for a fantastic womanstarring transgender actress Daniela Vega. It addressed the prejudices of Chilean society towards the trans community based on conservative and religious ideas.

Sebastián Lelio won the Oscar for best foreign film for “A Fantastic Woman.” (REUTERS/Lucas Jackson)

This theme remained in the drama Disobedience (2018), which starred Rachel McAdams Y Rachel Weiss. Both actresses gave life to two women who were born within an Orthodox Jewish community in London, United Kingdom; however, one of them has lived far away, in New York, since she escaped for not adapting to the parameters imposed by her family. They keep a deep secret: they still love each other despite the fact that this relationship will never be well seen by their relatives.

In The Wonderthe Oscar winner Sebastian Lelio will dare to board again a story marked by faith, but based on the belief that miracles exist in the earthly world.

