Florence Pugh to play Princess Irulan in Chalamet and Zendaya’s movie

‘Dune’ already had a star-studded cast in its first installment and ‘Dune: Part 2’ was not going to be less. Rumors have been circulating since February that the director of the saga, Denis Villeneuve wanted an actress of the highest level for Princess Irulanwho will be one of the most prominent characters in the second installment.

With this premise, names of great importance began to emerge in the industry such as Anya Taylor-Joy, Sophie Turner, Sydney Sweeney, Julia Garner or Hunter Schafer. Finally, the studio and the director have opted for one of the fashionable names to accompany Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya: Florence Pugh will play Princess Irulan.









dead line reports that the actress who gives life to Yelena Belova in ‘Black Widow’ and the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM) is not yet confirmed as Irulan Corrino, the eldest daughter of the Padisha emperor Shaddam Corrino IV. The character will be essential in the plot of the second season as it is in Frank Herbet’s novels.so if the incorporation is satisfied, the acclaimed actress will be part of the saga for a long time.

The second installment of ‘Dune’ will begin shooting in the fall of this year and its premiere is dated for October 20, 2023. Chalamet’s characters will return to the big screen, Zendaya, Denis Villeneuve plans to start production on ‘Dune: Part 2’ this fall, with the return of Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Javier Bardem, Stellan Skarsgård and Dave Bautista with the challenge of exceeding the 400 million dollars that the first installment made at the box office.

“The Duke Paul Atreides joins the Fremen and begins a spiritual and martial journey to become Muad’dib, while trying to prevent the horrible but inevitable future he has witnessed: a Holy War in his name, which spans the entire known universe. Sequel to the film released in 2021″, reads the official synopsis of the second installment of the saga, for which fans will have to wait even more than a year.