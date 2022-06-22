Florence Pugh to Star in Netflix’s ‘East of Eden’ Miniseries

Netflix has recruited a rising star. After entering the MCU with “Black Widow” and ‘Hawkeye’, putting himself under the orders of Christopher Nolan, Olivia Wilde, Park Chan-wook or Greta Gerwig and with everything ready to start shooting the sequel to ” Dune”, Florence Pugh has agreed to star in an “East of Eden” miniseries being developed by Zoe Kazan. for Netflix.

Florence Pugh in ‘The Drummer Girl’

As Deadline advances, the project is at an early stage of development, but the involvement of Pugh and Kazan has already caused a competitive auction between different interested companies. Finally, Netflix has acquired the project, which will return to the screen the story embodied in the novel by John Steinbeckwhich was already adapted by Elia Kazan, Zoe’s grandfather, in 1955.

That film version has gone down in history for hosting the first of three great roles for the short-lived but iconic James Dean, which immediately after led “Rebel without a cause” and “Giant”. Like the movie, but to a greater extent as it is a miniseries, Netflix fiction will explore themes such as betrayal and trauma through several generations from an American family.

A Cathy up to the task

Pugh will play Cathy Ames, surely the most complex character in the ambitious novel. “Above all, I wanted to fully express the surprising and particular antiheroine“, Kazan commented on the matriarch who will come to life at the hands of Pugh, who has already mastered ambiguity on the small screen with ‘The Girl with the Drum’. For her part, Kazan has signed two scripts as different as those of “Ruby Sparks” and “What burns with fire”.