Florence Pugh upset with Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde’s relationship

Caroline Moreno

02.08.2022 18:13:00

Many films manage to transport the viewer to the time or situation established in the premise, becoming awarded for the different components that make a film something special. Likewise, many times we forget that they are actors doing an extraordinary job thanks to the chemistry they show on screen, but there is a lot behind the scenes.

Such is the case of the film starring Harry Styles and Florence Pugh ‘Don’t Worry Darling’, which will premiere in Mexico on September 23. Thanks to the trailers for this psychological thriller we could assure you that the chemistry between Styles and Pugh is cream; However, the British actress assured that the atmosphere on the recording set was not the best.

Apparently Florence Pugh joins the horde of fans who disagree with the relationship between Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde, which began on the sets of the new film directed by Olivia. Let’s remember that Harry Styles He was the replacement for actor Shia LaBeouf, an option that the American actress and director considered “unique and perfect”, since she knows that the former member of One Direction has an incredible fashion style, a factor that was of the utmost importance for this film.

But according to different sources, Florence Pugh is upset with the relationship between the English actor and singer and Wilde. And it is that she did not take anything well when Styles and her director began an affair while she was still engaged to her ex Jason Sudeikins, who is also the father of her two children, doing her job with they an uncomfortable experience.

Despite Florence was not the only one to witness the infidelity of Olivia with Harry, she found it highly unethical that her director was unfaithful to her fiancé even though he and their children, Otis and Josephine, visited her on set early in the shoot. A source close to the actress commented:

“I can tell you for sure that Flo seeing Olivia and Harry on top of each other on set was not well received as Olivia was still with Jason when she first hooked up with Harry.”

The same source explained that the love affair between Styles and Wilde It was not only uncomfortable for the actress, but other people from the team involved in the film felt the same way and seconded the protagonist. But without a doubt the strongest tension was between Pugh and Wilde, who are currently on bad terms.

