Florence Pugh will play Princess Irulan Corrino in ‘Dune 2’

Florence Pugh does not stop adding interesting projects to her career. In addition to sounding like one of the favorites to play Madonna in the biopic about the queen of pop, the British actress will play Princess Irulan in the second installment of the hit dunes by Denis Villeneuve. As reported dead lineWarner Bross and Legendary are already working on the pre-production of the film and have confirmed negotiations with Pugh, who will play the eldest daughter of Emperor Shaddam Corrino IV.

Still from ‘Dune’ EDITORIAL / Other Sources

His character will be fundamental in the fate of Arrakis and Paul Atreides. A figure that, despite not appearing in the first installment of the film, has a leading role in Frank Herbert’s novels. Pugh will star in part of the plot in this new installment of the film for which many details are yet to be confirmed, but in which he will accompany Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet.

Florence Pugh at a parade in Paris Julien M. Hekimian/Getty

The actress, who dazzled critics and audiences alike with her performance in Lady Macbeth (2016), has triumphed in productions such as Little Women, Black Widow or midsummer and among his future projects is the new film by Olivia Wilde with Harry Styles (Don’t Worry, Darling), a good personby Zach Braff, and Oppenheimerthe upcoming Christopher Nolan film in which Pugh plays the wife of the physicist played by Cillian Murphy.