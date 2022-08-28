Florence Pugh Won’t Promote Don’t Worry Darling, Fueling Rumors About Her Bad Relationship With Olivia Wilde

Although actress Olivia Wilde’s first foray into directing managed to win over critics and audiences alike, the hilarious Super Nerds, her second film as a director seems to interest her more because of everything that has happened behind the scenes that in front of them, and that hasn’t even been released yet…

If the other day it was the actor Shia Labeouf who came out to deny Wilde’s own statements about having been fired from Don’t worry, dear, assuring that it was he who had decided to leave the project. Now it is the actress Florence Pugh, its protagonist, who has wanted to completely put aside the promotion of the film.

VIDEO New trailer for Don’t worry dear, the second film directed by Olivia Wilde

As The Wrap has published, from the media they have contacted those responsible for promoting Don’t worry, dear, as well as people close to Pugh to be able to close meetings with the press and the answer has always been the presence of the actress during the debut of the film at the Venice Film Festival.

Which means that beyond this encounter with the press, Pugh won’t be showing up again to promote. Don’t worry, dear. A decision that, from Warner Bros, they attribute to his tight filming schedule, because right now he is recording Dune: Part 2, but that for fans fuels rumors about his bad relationship with director Olivia Wilde.

Well, as the Page Six tabloid published a few months ago, the relationship between Wilde and Pugh would have cooled a lot during the filming after Wilde began a relationship with her co-star Harry Styles, something that the actress did not see favorably, since at that time the director was still in a relationship with fellow actor, Jason Sudeikis.

Although neither of the two women has commented on it, the truth is that on Pugh’s social media there is virtually no mention of Don’t Worry Dearas there is to other projects such as Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer film.

Also, writing an article for Harpers Bazaar about Olivia Wilde, Pugh declined to comment on the director, as did many others who have worked with her on the film. and although Wilde, wants to continue keeping the peace, posting on his Instagram posts praising Pugh’s work, It has not answered any of them.

The next September 23 can be seen in theaters Don’t worry, dear and find out if all these altercations have affected Olivia Wilde’s second film as a director.