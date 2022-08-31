Florence Pugh’s most daring scene in a period film

One of the names that burst onto the film scene in recent years was Florence Pugha British actress who in recent years has starred in a large number of films and is emerging as one of the great young talents.

His jump to stardom was in 2019 with midsummer, a horror film directed by Ari Aster, which not only received good reviews for its chilling plot, but also for Pugh’s performance. That same year, the interpreter had a role in little women, the remake by Greta Gerwig where she shared the screen with Saoirse Ronan, Laura Dern, Emma Watson and Timothée Chalamet. For this performance, Pugh was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.

Florence is one of the most demanded actresses of the moment

In 2021 he starred in the solo film of Black Widow alongside Sacrlett Johansson, Rachel Weisz, and David Harbour. She there she played Yelena Belova, the new Black Widow who reappeared in the series hawk eye from Marvel. It will soon be seen on Don’t Worry Darling, a psychological thriller in which he co-stars alongside Harry Styles and opens in November. She will also have a key role in Dunes: Part 2where he will share the screen with Chalamet again.

Despite a short successful career, there is a film with which Florence Pugh began to break through in the industry. Is about Lady Macbetha period film released in 2016 and directed by William Oldroyd.

The actress starred in this period drama in 2016

Lady Macbeth It is based on the short novel Lady Macbeth of Mtsensk by the Russian writer Nikolai Leskov, and which was first published in 1865. The film is set in 1865 and stars Katherine, a young woman who is forced to marry a man much older than her. Once in her new home, Katherine is forced to maintain a strict routine that prevents her from leaving the house, and due to her husband’s disagreement for not having given her a child, the young woman is subjected to all kinds of humiliations. for her husband. Caught up in this depressing liaison, Katherine begins an affair with Sebastian, a young man who works in the farmhouse. However, this idyllic romance will have a totally unexpected outcome for Katherine and the rest of the characters.

Pugh and Jarvis play Katherine and Sebastian

At its premiere, Lady Macbeth It received all the praise from the critics, not only for the performances and the magnificent staging, but for all the hidden symbolism of the film that is throwing clues about the frantic ending. However, another of the elements present in the film is the number of risque scenes between Florence Pugh and his co-star Cosmo Jarviswho was recently seen in the film Persuasion alongside Dakota Johnson.

These young lovers can hardly resist the desire and lust that unites them, unleashing passion on more than one occasion and leading them to cross the limits of decency. Without even hiding, this couple heats up each scene, leaving little to the viewer’s imagination.

These lovers can’t stay away for long

Although the scenes of Lady Macbeth They fit perfectly to the narrative of the film, it does not mean that they have been easy to achieve. When promoting the feature film, the very Pugh He opened up about it, saying it’s not easy to film them, but the end result is just “beautiful.”

