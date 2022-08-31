Entertainment

Florence Pugh’s most daring scene in a period film

Photo of James James25 mins ago
0 21 3 minutes read

One of the names that burst onto the film scene in recent years was Florence Pugha British actress who in recent years has starred in a large number of films and is emerging as one of the great young talents.

His jump to stardom was in 2019 with midsummer, a horror film directed by Ari Aster, which not only received good reviews for its chilling plot, but also for Pugh’s performance. That same year, the interpreter had a role in little women, the remake by Greta Gerwig where she shared the screen with Saoirse Ronan, Laura Dern, Emma Watson and Timothée Chalamet. For this performance, Pugh was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James25 mins ago
0 21 3 minutes read

Related Articles

‘Bardo’, by González Iñárritu, already has a release date

2 mins ago

‘She had one too many’: Kylie Jenner responds that weird behavior in video has fans worried if she’s on drugs

4 mins ago

Selena Gomez appears with a different face | Video

14 mins ago

“Amsterdam”: everything we know about the new movie with Christian Bale and Margot Robbie

36 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button