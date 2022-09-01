Florence Pugh’s ‘The Wonder’ will hit theaters after its premiere at the Toronto Film Festival

Netflix has just recently announced the theatrical release dates for its most ambitious titles ahead of the 2023 Oscars. One of them is The Wonderthe film starring Florence Pugh that, before its arrival in theaters, will be seen for the first time in the Toronto Film Festival on September 13.

Directed by the Chilean Sebastián Lelio, The Wonder It is based on the 2016 novel of the same name written by Emma Donoghue. The author is no stranger to audiovisual triumph since hers is also the story of The room, which earned an Oscar for actress Brie Larson. This latest post is based on the true stories of fasting girls. Young women who reported living without food for long periods and that according to them, they only received energy from their faith in God. Lelio is an expert in portraying complex aspects of female characters, as he has already shown directing a fantastic womanfeature film that won the Oscar for best foreign film.

The script has been adapted by the filmmaker himself and Alice Birch. Produced by Tessa Ross, Juliette Howell, Ed Guiney and Andrew Lowe as executive producers The Wonder It is one of the clear bets of the company of Ted Sarandos facing the Academy Awards. Some awards in which the pioneering platform of the new audiovisual paradigm has shone in various fields, such as directing in the last edition, giving victory to Jane Campion. What she has not achieved yet and it is a subject that is beginning to be a thorn in the bone is the grand prize for best film. Consideration that the California company will try to obtain in the next edition, thanks to films such as Blonde, Bard, Backstabbing: The Glass Onion Mystery, White Noise or your own The Wonder. Lelio’s proposal will arrive in selected theaters in November, while its landing on the platform will take place in December. Its official synopsis is as follows:

“In the midlands of Ireland in the 19th century, a girl stops eating but miraculously remains alive and well. She is called Anna O’Donnell and she receives visits from numerous pilgrims and tourists who gather to contemplate the first person who has survived three months without eating. Is she a saint or are there more evil motives behind the phenomenon? It is a psychological thriller inspired by the phenomenon of fasting girls, within the framework of the acclaimed novel by Emma Donoghue.